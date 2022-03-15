Teen Mom 2 fans call out Briana DeJesus and Chris Lopez for shading Kail Lowry on her birthday

Teen Mom 2 fans think Briana DeJesus and Chris Lopez purposely tried to irk Kail Lowry with recent posts. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry can’t seem to find a way to move past their years-long feud. After Briana’s latest antics involving Kail’s ex, Chris Lopez, Teen Mom 2 fans think there are ill intentions at play.

Dating back to 2017, Kail and Briana have been at each other’s throats. Fast forward to 2022, and their beef continues to linger.

With Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 currently on the air, scenes are playing out from events that were filmed last year. One of those includes Briana’s trip to Philadelphia to film for Chris’ podcast.

Briana DeJesus shares video with Chris Lopez on Kail Lowry’s birthday

Briana recently shared some footage of her visit to Philadelphia, including a dinner outing when she, Chris, and his podcast co-host Bread, went out to eat.

During their trip, Briana filmed Chris as he tried oysters for the first time. Briana’s tone seemed a bit flirty to some Teen Mom 2 fans, who felt she purposely released the video on Kail’s birthday, March 14, to spite her.

Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram shared footage of Briana’s video from her Instagram Stories which read, “BTS !!! @chrisxlopezz and @exclv_brevd try [oysters] for the first time! 😂”

Teen Mom 2 viewers had plenty to say about Briana’s choice to share the video, yet alone on Kail’s 30th birthday.

Teen Mom 2 fans react to Briana’s video

“And they dropped it all on kails bday 🤣🤣 their messy AH,” wrote one Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Another quipped, “How does Brianna not realize how bad and desperate this makes her look… ?”

Pic credit: @teenmomshaderoom_/Instagram

“She is trying way too hard with the flirting and filming him,” commented another one of Briana’s critics. “She intentionally put this out to get under Kail’s skin. I honestly just don’t get it. It’s so weird at this point.”

Another remarked on the timing of Briana releasing the video: “Can’t even let [Kail] celebrate her birthday in peace. Trash.”

Briana shares another video dancing with Chris, Teen Mom 2 fans call her ‘messy’

In addition to the video from the restaurant, Briana then shared a video of herself, Chris, and her BFF Shirley on Instagram doing a TikTok dance.

Once again, Briana’s critics felt she was being “petty” by posting the video and felt it was to spite Kail once again.

One of Briana’s critics wrote, “& the queen of messy goes to…”

“Set a example!! Don’t be the problem!” commented another one of disgruntled followers.

Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

“The pettiness is real,” penned another follower.

Another wrote, “Girl you so messy lol.”

With Chris appearing this season on Teen Mom 2, Briana and Kail’s defamation lawsuit, and all of the jabs on social media, it looks as though there’s plenty of drama in store, both on screen and off.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.