Teen Mom 2 fans are happy to see Kail Lowry and ex-husband Javi Marroquin getting along again

Kail and Javi are getting along again and Teen Mom 2 fans love to see it. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Victor Malafronte/StarMaxWorldwide

Kail Lowry and her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, are getting along again and Teen Mom 2 fans are here for it.

Kail and Javi may not be together anymore, but Teen Mom 2 fans are always hopeful the former couple will rekindle their romance.

The former spouses, who were married from 2012-2017 and share their 8-year-old son Lincoln, have given their fans and critics reason to believe they were giving love another try, and on more than one occasion.

Most recently, during Kail’s final season of Teen Mom 2, viewers watched as Javi showed up to her podcasting studio, apparently looking for “more” than just co-parenting advice.

Since Kail has been dating her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott, there hasn’t been much mention of Javi, however, until recently.

Kail recorded a lighthearted video on TikTok that she captioned, “Ex husbands are [thieves] 😂😂,” adding several hashtags, including one that read #coparenting.

Kail Lowry shares lighthearted video with ex-husband Javi Marroquin

In the lighthearted video, Kail explained that while Javi was loading their son Lincoln’s football gear into the back of her car, she noticed something. As Javi’s back hatch was lifted, Kail noticed that her cooler was in the back, so she sent her nephew to snatch it and bring it back to her.

At one point, Javi walked to Kail’s car as she playfully asked, “Where was my cooler?”

Javi laughed, and the two went back and forth, joking about whether Kail gifted the cooler to him or he stole it. Judging by their interaction, the former spouses are clearly on good terms at the moment, which Teen Mom 2 fans loved to see.

Taking to the comments section, Kail’s followers pointed out how much they love seeing her and Javi getting along.

Teen Mom 2 fans love seeing Kail and Javi getting along

“We love when Kail and Javi are happy 🥰,” read a comment from one of Kail’s 2.3 million TikTok followers.

Another fan echoed the sentiment: “You guys getting along is the best! I don’t like all the drama I just want civil.”

Pic credit: @kaillowry/TikTok

A fair amount of Kail’s followers apparently wanted to see Javi and Kail rekindle their romance. However, another fan pointed out that Kail and Javi are better as friends and not lovers.

“Everyone commenting they should get back but sometimes people are just meant to be friends and not partners. I love them when they’re good. 🥰,” the comment read, which was liked by Kail, showing that she agreed with the notion.

Although Kail has moved on with Elijah last year, she admitted that she was open to possibly getting back together with her ex-husband.

Speaking with Hollywood Life in August 2021, Kail said, “I won’t say that we will never get back together because I feel like ‘never say never,’ but I do really like where we’re at right now.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.