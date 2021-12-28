Teen Mom 2: Devoin Austin thanks his fans for supporting him after being left out by MTV

Devoin Austin received a ton of support after pointing out that MTV has ignored him and he thanked his fans. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Devoin Austin was “impressed” with his fans who showed their support after he revealed that MTV failed to give him credit for his part on Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Devoin lashed out at MTV for failing to tag him in a promo post advertising the new spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

Devoin Austin goes on rant after MTV fails to give him credit in Teen Mom: Family Reunion promo

Devoin went on a lengthy and heated Instagram Stories rant, calling out Teen Mom and MTV for not tagging him in a promo pic for the upcoming spinoff, Teen Mom: Family Reunion.

However, MTV did tag the rest of Devoin’s castmates in the pic, as well as some former castmates who are no longer affiliated with the show. The network also does not follow Devoin on Instagram, despite following other current and former cast members.

Among some of the people that Teen Mom’s Instagram page follows are Farrah Abraham’s ex, Simon Saran, Amber Portwood’s ex, Matt Baier, Teen Mom alum Bristol Palin and her ex-husband Dakota Meyer, Teen Mom OG alum Taylor Selfridge, and a few of the moms’ kids’ Instagram accounts.

The 29-year-old Teen Mom 2 star tagged both the network and the show in his tirade and told them, “@teenmom f**k y’all and send me my damn checks as soon as this s**t over. Straight up.”

Now, Devoin is showing his appreciation for his fans, who showed up big time to show their support for him.

Fans show support for Devoin Austin, Teen Mom 2 star shows appreciation

Pic credit: @teenmom/Instagram

In an Instagram post shared on Teen Mom’s official page, Devoin’s fans bombarded the comments section with hashtags and comments aimed at getting MTV to give credit where credit is due.

“So every other dad gets recognition but @devoinaustin?” one of Devoin’s supporters asked the show’s producers. “Do better #MTV give him his credit.”

Another fan asked, “Why aren’t you guys following @devoinaustin! He’s a great father and his insta is 🔥 @teenmom”

Another comment read, “@devoinaustin give him his check & credit @Mtv @teenmom”

Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

“Stop playing with @devoinaustin @mtv,” another one of Devoin’s supporters commented on the post.

Devoin also took to his Instagram Stories on Monday, Dec. 27 after seeing the amount of support his fans were showing for him.

“Beyond impressed with y’all,” Devoin wrote to his followers. “Thanks for the support! 🤎”

Devoin will join his castmates from Teen Mom: Family Reunion when the spinoff premieres next month, bringing together cast members, past and present, from all three of the Teen Mom franchise shows.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.