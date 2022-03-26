Teen Mom 2: David Eason gets a new dog, considering starting an animal rescue

Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason is considering starting an animal rescue. Pic credit: Jenelle Eason/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 alum Jenelle Evans’ husband David Eason is the owner of a new dog and wants to start an animal rescue.

David’s latest venture might come as a shock to some Teen Mom 2 viewers who remember David’s history with owning dogs.

The 33-year-old father of three shot and killed the family dog, Nugget, after it nipped his and Jenelle’s daughter Ensley in the face while she played with it. Shortly after the incident, MTV fired David’s wife, Jenelle Evans.

Now, David is the owner of a new dog and shared his plans to care for other dogs in need.

Teen Mom 2 alum David Eason shares photo of new dog named Girlfriend

Taking to his Instagram on March 24, David shared a now-deleted pic of his new “guard dog” named Girlfriend, as she stood on her hind legs with her front paws on David’s hand.

“New guard dog. This time s**t’s gonna be different,” David captioned the post. “She starts obedience and protective training next week. We can already tell she is going to be a very large dog. Approximately 16 weeks old (according to dental exam) and already pretty big.”

David then insinuated that his neighbor, who lives four miles away, stole his other dog, Junior, after it went missing. David claimed the neighbor frequently complained about Junior getting loose. Next, he said Girlfriend mysteriously showed up on his doorstep just a few days ago.

David Eason wants to ‘start an animal rescue’

“THEN 4 days ago someone dropped this sweet dog on my street and left her and her sister to fend for themselves. We took the sister to the vet for a hurt leg and also found her a new home thanks to a local rescue who was THE ONLY people willing to help out of the dozens of public resources and rescues I called,” David wrote.

Because of people allegedly dropping their injured pets on his street, as David explained, he told his 402k Instagram followers that it’s made him think about running an animal rescue of his own.

“I’m not sure why my street is such a hotspot for people throwing out injured animals but I’m almost inclined to start an animal rescue myself. We have the space, we have the time, all we need is a plan,” he added.

David was fired from MTV a year prior to Jenelle losing her job on Teen Mom 2. In 2018, after he went on a homophobic and transphobic rant on Twitter, MTV released him.

MTV’s official statement read, “Official statement from @MTVPress: David Eason’s personal comments do not reflect the views of MTV. With six weeks left of production on ‘Teen Mom 2,’ effective immediately, we are ending our relationship with him.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7 on MTV.