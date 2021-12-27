Teen Mom 2 critics say Leah Messer is ‘unrecognizable’ in new photo, ask ‘what happened’ to her face

Critics asked “what happened” to Leah Messer’s face in a recent photo where she looked “unrecognizable.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer raised questions about her appearance when she looked “unrecognizable” in a recent photo.

Leah, like most of her Teen Mom franchise castmates, knows that being in the public eye means receiving both praise and scrutiny from fans and critics.

Teen Mom 2 star Leah Messer shares heavily filtered pic

For the Christmas holiday, Leah and her boyfriend Jaylan Mobley celebrated with her girls, Ali, Aleeah, and Addie.

In a recent pic shared to her Instagram Stories, Leah decided to use a filter and it garnered a lot of feedback from fans and critics alike.

On Christmas Eve, Leah shared a pic of herself in the car, sporting her festive red and white snowflake sweater, as she gave a kissy face to the camera.

In the pic, Leah’s cheeks looked extra rosy and her skin was perfectly smooth, with just the right amount of color and sparkle in all the right places.

Pic credit: @leahmesser/Instagram

Leah Messer’s critics think she’s ‘unrecognizable’ in heavily filtered pic

One Teen Mom 2 fan took to Reddit to share a screenshot of Leah’s pic and others commented on how “unrecognizable” Leah looked.

“That filter makes her unrecognizable,” expressed one Redditor. “She doesn’t need a filter.”

Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Another commented on how different Leah looked from her usual self, “She’s unrecognizable with that filter. Holy s**t.”

“That filter makes them unrecognizable. YIKES,” commented another Teen Mom 2 viewer.

Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

“Um, I’m sorry, this filter is ridiculous,” commented another Redditor.

“These filters are getting out of control,” expressed another one of Leah’s critics. “They don’t even look like actual humans anymore.”

Pic credit: u/constantreader55/Reddit

Leah looked so unrecognizable to one Teen Mom 2 viewer that they weren’t even sure it was actually her.

“I had to check multiple times to make sure this even was Leah for sure😂,” they wrote.

Even without using fillers, Leah has experienced quite the glow up over the years since she first appeared on Teen Mom 2.

Back in the spring, Leah’s fans pointed out how much she has changed since her days as a young mom struggling with drug addiction.

These days, Leah and her new man Jaylan are preparing for their debut on Teen Mom: Family Reunion alongside cast members, past and present, from the Teen Mom franchise.

Teen Mom: Family Reunion premieres on Tuesday, Jan. 11 at 8/7c on MTV followed by the premiere of Teen Mom: Girls’ Night In.