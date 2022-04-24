Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez says he’s ‘matured’ since viewers first met him, talks portrayal on the show

Chris Lopez says he isn’t the same man that he was when Teen Mom 2 fans first met him. Pic credit: MTV

Chris Lopez has grown quite a bit since Teen Mom 2 viewers were first introduced to him, he says, and he feels as though his portrayal on the show hasn’t helped his reputation.

Teen Mom 2 viewers know of Chris through his ex and baby mama, Kail Lowry, who has been a cast member on the show since 2011.

Kail and Chris share two sons, 4-year-old Lux and 1-year-old Creed. In addition, Chris shares an infant son, Trew Christopher, with his current girlfriend, and Kail shares two other sons with her other two baby daddies: 12-year-old son Isaac with Jo Rivera and son 8-year-old Lincoln with ex-husband Javi Marroquin.

The former couple shared a tumultuous history full of domestic violence claims, arrests, and throwing jabs at each other on social media.

Chris recently answered some questions from curious fans and opened up about his reputation since appearing on Teen Mom 2.

Chris Lopez reveals he has ‘matured’ since Teen Mom 2 viewers first met him

Chris conducted a Q&A session in his Instagram Stories over the weekend and opened up about some personal topics.

One of Chris’ curious followers asked the Delaware native, “Do you feel like you’ve grown since we first met/heard about you?”

“Yea lol I’m chill now for the most part,” Chris answered. “Feel like I’ve matured some and I be letting stuff slide all the time so yea I feel like I’ve grown 😂.”

As far as Chris’ reputation is concerned, one of his followers asked if he felt Teen Mom 2 played a role in that. “Do you feel like teen mom painted a bad picture of you as an individual?” another fan asked the father of three.

Chris Lopez talks about his portrayal on Teen Mom 2

Although Chris didn’t directly answer the question, he implied that his time on Teen Mom 2 hadn’t painted him in a positive light: “You probably didn’t have a very good opinion of me from hearing about me from the show I’ll tell you that 😂😂,” was Chris’ response.

Chris signed a contract with MTV last summer to become a regular cast member on Teen Mom 2. At the time, rumors swirled that Kail was “very upset” about it, but she denied feeling any such way.

This season, Teen Mom 2 viewers saw Chris’ first appearance on the show, not as a part of Kail’s storyline. Instead, Chris appeared during Kail’s nemesis, Briana DeJesus’ segments, causing a stir among Teen Mom 2 viewers.

