Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez responds to Kail Lowry outing him on social media for neglecting sons’ medical bills

Chris Lopez responded to Kail Lowry sharing screenshots of their texts. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/TikTok and MTV

After Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry leaked screenshots of medical bills that her baby daddy Chris Lopez refused to pay, he responded.

As previously reported by Monsters & Critics, Kail outed Chris for refusing to pay their kids’ medical bills while he partied in Miami.

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry calls out Chris Lopez with Cash App receipts

Kail took to her Instagram Stories to record a video and also shared screenshots from Cash App that proved Chris’s refusal to pay for their sons’ medical bills.

In her video, Kail told her followers that Chris should take care of his parental responsibilities before leaving for a week of partying, and her fans agreed with her.

After Chris caught wind of Kail leaking the screenshots and calling him out, he took matters into his own hands in the form of cryptic tweets.

Chris Lopez responds to Kail Lowry calling him out

On October 25, Chris first took to Twitter to write, “Sometimes when ppl can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you.”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Below his personal message, he shared a quote that read, “When a toxic person can no longer control you, they will try to control how others see you.”

Chris’s first tweet which he has since deleted, in response to Kail outing him. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Twitter

“The misinformation will feel unfair,” it continued, “but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth, just like you did.”

Chris later deleted the tweet but shared another one later the same night, just a little over an hour later.

Chris’s second tweet in response to Kail. Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Twitter

This time, Chris simply tweeted in his own words, “When they can’t control you, they will try to control that narrative,” without a quote included.

This isn’t the first time that Kail has used Instagram to out Chris with screenshot receipts.

In September, Kail accused Chris of fat-shaming her when he texted her, “You know if you ran as much as your mouth, prolly…nvm just have your nanny have my kids ready thanks.”

One of Kail’s other baby daddies, Javi Marroquin, told her to “grow up” when she later dredged up the insult and used it as an impetus to kickstart her fitness and weight loss routine.

Then, later that same month, Kail stole Chris’s thunder when she leaked the news that he is expecting another baby and then shortly after, leaked its gender.

Chris told his fans over the summer that co-parenting with Kail is the “worst job in the world,” and that might just accurately sum up both of their feelings.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.