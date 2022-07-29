Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez hints ex Kail Lowry is pregnant, claims she wanted to ‘beat him up’

Chris strongly implied that his ex Kail is expecting her fifth baby and claimed she wanted to “beat him up.” Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chris Lopez added to the rumor mill when he hinted that his ex Kail Lowry is pregnant again and claimed that she recently wanted to “beat him up.”

Exes Chris and Kail, who share two sons, Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, have a tumultuous past full of cheating and domestic abuse allegations.

Kail revealed that Chris nearly killed her in 2019, first disclosing the horrifying information in a deposition from February 2022, while her defamation lawsuit filed against Briana DeJesus was still open. Then, during the Season 11 Teen Mom 2 reunion, Kail made the admission again, this time before Dr. Drew and Teen Mom 2 viewers.

The exes have gone back and forth since they split in 2020, shortly after Kail discovered she was pregnant with their youngest child, Creed, so it’s no surprise when they engage in taking jabs at each other on social media.

Kail Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez accuses her of threatening to ‘beat him up,’ insinuates she’s pregnant

Recently, Chris placed blame on Kail, accusing her of threatening physical violence upon him and insinuating that she did so while with child.

In a since-deleted tweet, as captured by Teen Mom Shade Room on Instagram, Chris seemingly took aim at Kail earlier this week. His tweet read, “Out here talking bout you’ll beat me up now you know you gotta protect the belly stop it 😂.”

Chris didn’t stop there, though – a slide right shows that he also took to his Instagram Stories where he recorded a live video, further accusing Kail of wanting to toss paws with her ex.

“Somebody explain something to me,” Chris began, “Like, as a woman, what possessed you to say I will really beat you the f**k up? Knowing one, you can’t fight, and two, you’re not like that. Granted, I get it your boyfriend’s in the car. But why would you want him to get his a** whooped?”

Teen Mom 2 exes share a violent past

Rumors have swirled that Kail is expecting her fifth child as things have gotten serious between her and her new boyfriend, Elijah Scott. Kail previously admitted that she underwent egg retrieval and she’s voiced wanting a little girl, so the rumors aren’t completely without merit.

As far as Chris’ accusations that Kail wanted to fight him, this isn’t the first time Kail has been accused of not only threatening, but following through with, imposing physical harm upon Chris. Kail was arrested in September 2020 for allegedly striking Chris during an altercation over cutting their son Lux’s hair; the charges were later dropped.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.