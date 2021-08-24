Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez has no plans to stop Kailyn Lowry from bashing him online, says ‘don’t care’

Chris Lopez is not bothered by Kailyn Lowry’s comments. Pic credit: MTV

Chris Lopez is not letting the negative comments made about him by his baby mama, Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry, get the best of him. As a matter of fact, Chris says he doesn’t care enough to take any action against her.

It is clear that the parents who share two kids — Lux and Creed — are not on the best terms as they’ve both been throwing jabs at each other online.

Kailyn has been putting her baby daddy on blast and even referred to him recently as more of a part-time babysitter than a father to their sons. However, Chris is not letting the negative comments phase him.

Chris Lopez doesn’t care about Kailyn Lowry’s comments

Chris Lopez answered a few questions from some of his followers during a recent Instagram Q&A, and not surprisingly, there were questions about Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry.

One Instagram user asked Chris why he hasn’t gone to a judge to try and get Kailyn to stop blasting him on her podcast and online, but Chris made it known that he doesn’t care enough to do that.

“Don’t care enough…She’s entitled to her opinion,” responded Chris.

Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Instagram

The former couple has been going back and forth on social media recently, with both making claims against each other. Kailyn recently shared on her podcast that Chris banned her from going to Lux’s gym to watch him train for boxing. However, Chris clapped back on his own podcast and said that wasn’t the case at all.

He claimed that he never banned the mom-of-four from attending Lux’s practices and even went on to tell his listeners, “my kids’ mother’s very calculated.”

Will Chris and Kailyn’s drama play out on Teen Mom 2?

Unless the exes can sort through their differences before the upcoming season of Teen Mom 2, things might get explosive when the cameras start rolling.

Recent reports claim that Chris Lopez has signed a contract with MTV to appear on upcoming episodes of the show, and Kailyn wasn’t too happy about the news. Her biggest gripe was not just with Chris but also production for not giving her a heads up about the situation.

According to Kailyn, she found out about her baby daddy joining Teen Mom 2 just like the rest of us, and she felt that was very disrespectful — especially since she’s a long-time cast member.

While Kailyn might be upset about Chris being on her turf, it might actually work in her favor. Some of Kailyn’s castmates have bashed her for not showing enough of her life, and fans even called her storyline boring last season, so Chris’ presence will certainly make for an interesting dynamic.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.