Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez denies claim he banned Kail Lowry from their son Lux’s boxing practices

Chris Lopez responded to Kail Lowry’s claims that he banned her from their son Lux’s boxing gym. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry claimed that her baby daddy Chris Lopez banned her from their son Lux’s gym where he boxes, but Chris is denying the claims.

Kail took to her podcast, Coffee Convos, earlier this week to tell her listeners that Chris Lopez “doesn’t want her to attend” any of Lux’s boxing practices.

“He does not want me to attend anything regarding boxing for Lux, even on my weeks,” Kail told her co-host, Lindsie Chrisley, as previously reported by Monsters & Critics.

Chris Lopez denies Kail Lowry’s allegations

Now, Chris has taken to his own podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads, to address Kail’s claims, which he denies.

Chris talked with his co-host, Bread, about the recent articles that have been published since Kail claimed he banned her from Lux’s boxing facility and read some of the headlines.

Teen Mom Chatter on Instagram shared a clip from the podcast episode on their page.

“So, here we go… baby Daddy Chris Lopez bans her from the son’s boxing gym. What?!” Chris said, reading one of the headlines he saw online recently.

Chris then addressed the headline and told his listeners, “Guys, alright so look … there’s this rumor, I guess, that says I banned my kid’s mom from coming to the gym.”

“So, this whole situation — I’m just putting this out there because — I’m at, I really came to a — I’m at this point where I’m tired of talking about my personal life. Like, not … like, I don’t mind talking about my personal life but I’m tired of having to go into detail about certain things, right?” Chris continued.

“It’s like, my kids’ mother — let’s just be honest — Lux and Creed’s mom doesn’t care to really put our business out there, but, my kids’ mother’s very calculated,” Chris said of his baby mama, Kail Lowry.

Chris Lopez and Kail Lowry struggle to get along

Chris and Kail have made plenty of headlines lately, especially after news broke that Chris reportedly signed a contract with MTV to appear regularly on Teen Mom 2.

Kail was said to be “very upset” about Chris joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, but she denied feeling upset over her ex’s addition to the show. Kail did, however, feel “disrespected” about how it went down.

Chris and Kail, who share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, can’t seem to find a way to co-parent the way she has been with her other baby daddies, Javi Marroquin and Jo Rivera.

Chris admitted that co-parenting with Kail is the “worst job in the world.” Things got so bad between the exes that Kail admitted to not inviting Chris to his own sons’ birthday party, but invited her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin.

Chris revealed that he and Kail discussed co-hosting their own podcast together while things were going well between them. Perhaps it would have helped them mend their relationship to face their issues head on, like Chris mentioned.

“Say we had a beef, like now, you dead a** face-to-face say what the hell you gotta say,” Chris said of a potential podcast with Kail. “That would have been a lit-a**podcast. That s**t would have been beneficial.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.