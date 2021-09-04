Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez deactivates Instagram account amid feud with baby mama Kail Lowry

Chris Lopez deactivated his Instagram account amid his feud with baby mama Kail Lowry. Pic credit: MTV and @luxrlowry/Instagram

Amid the ongoing feud with his baby mama, Teen Mom 2 star Kail Lowry, Chris Lopez deactivated his Instagram account.

Chris and Kail have been at each other’s throats lately, hurling insults on social media and making accusations about each other.

Things seemed to take a left turn when Kail found out that Chris reportedly signed a contract with MTV, making him a cast member on Teen Mom 2.

Reportedly, Kail was “very upset” when she learned that Chris would become her fellow castmate. However, Kail claimed that she didn’t find out until everyone else did and therefore couldn’t have felt “very upset” about it.

Chris Lopez scrubs Instagram account, tweets cryptic messages about ‘hurt’

Amid their never-ending feud, Chris took things one step further and deactivated his Instagram account while scrubbing all of his pics and information.

Chris shared a series of tweets on Friday, September 3, seemingly referring to the ongoing drama between himself and Kail.

Chris’s first tweet read, “Done with all this til the hurt go away[.]”

Pic credit: @chrisxlopezz/Twitter

His second tweet, written six minutes later, read, “This s**t run deep, never liked fighting with them but I don’t want to do this anymore 🤧”

Later on Friday evening, Chris added another tweet that read, “Gone till November[.]”

The bitter exes, who share sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, have argued over just about everything, and co-parenting has become a main point of contention between the former couple.

Last month, Kail added fuel to the fire when she went live on Instagram and told her followers that Chris is more like a “part-time babysitter” than a father to their sons Lux and Creed.

However, it seemed as though Chris was nearing his breaking point when he made a few statements about stepping away from the online drama.

Is Chris really done talking about his drama with Kail?

During his own Instagram Live, Chris told his fans, “I’m not gonna keep engaging in this s**t. I already see how it turns out and s**t, and I don’t wanna do that. I’m done. So I’m not speaking on that s**t no more, man.”

Now that Chris is reportedly joining the cast of Teen Mom 2, he’ll have a bigger platform to air Kail’s dirty laundry if he so desires. Perhaps he’s waiting for a new season of Teen Mom 2 to air and will let the show do the talking.

Or maybe Chris is just genuinely tired of the social media spectacle that his and Kail’s relationship has become.

Either way, Teen Mom 2 fans will get to see Chris’s side of things when he joins the cast next season.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.