Teen Mom 2: Chris Lopez claims Kail Lowry told him ‘I hope you get COVID’

Kail Lowry’s ex and baby daddy Chris Lopez claims that the Teen Mom 2 star told him, “I hope you get COVID.”

Chris Lopez took to his podcast, P.T.S.D. – Pressure Talks with Single Dads to let his listeners and co-host, Bread, know that he tested negative for COVID-19 after possibly being exposed.

Chris Lopez took precautions when Kail Lowry and sons contracted COVID-19

Chris, who shares sons Lux, 4, and Creed, 1, with Kail Lowry, got tested for the virus after Kail, and all four of her sons tested positive for COVID-19.

Kail contracted the virus while on a two-week-long vacation to the Dominican Republic, where she met up with BFF and Teen Mom 2 castmate Leah Messer.

Upon returning to Delaware, Kail learned that she and the boys contracted the virus and subsequently passed it onto her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast co-host, Vee Rivera.

Kail and her sons were quarantined as soon as they got positive tests for COVID-19. However, Chris was in contact with Lux and Creed for one day before Kail knew they were infected.

Chris explained to his podcast listeners that he was late recording his latest episode because of COVID-19. Finding out that both of his sons tested positive, Chris wanted to make sure he was being safe before deciding to record his podcast.

Kail Lowry tells Chris Lopez ‘I hope you get COVID’

“Yeah, but I found out I don’t. I took my test. But I only had my kids, like, one day, so I wasn’t really exposed to them. But when I found out, I was like, ‘Damn.’ They got COVID, right? I’m like, ‘Damn, that’s crazy as hell,'” Chris said.

The father of two continued, “And then, uh, you know what’s f***ed up, though? Me and my kids’ mom don’t — me and my kids’ mom don’t talk. But like, she really had the nerve to tell me, ‘I hope you get COVID.'”

Chris and Kail can’t seem to get along

Chris recently admitted that co-parenting with his ex and baby mama is the “worst job in the world.” The former couple and parents have a tumultuous history.

Kail was arrested last fall after she allegedly punched Chris several times after he cut their son Lux’s hair without her consent. Things reached a breaking point when Kail found herself pregnant with Chris’ second baby.

Kail admitted that she considered having an abortion while pregnant with her fourth son, Creed. But after Creed was born, Kail admitted she was “thankful” she decided to have her son, who just celebrated his first birthday.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.