Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska speaks out on comments about daughter Aubree’s body, says ‘it makes me sick’

Chelsea Houska wants people to stop commenting on Aubree’s body. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska is not happy with certain comments being made about daughter Aubree’s body and she made this very clear in a recent video. Chelsea recently posted a photo twinning with her 11-year-old daughter and she got a lot of comments about how much Aubree has grown.

While many of the commenters had nothing but great things to say about the mother/daughter duo, some of the comments rubbed Chelsea the wrong way.

Chelsea Houska speaks out

The Teen Mom 2 alum has been getting a lot of comments about eldest daughter Aubree who we watched grow up on the show.

While people have noticed how much Aubree’s appearance has changed over the years, Chelsea is not pleased with talks about Aubree’s body and she spoke out against it on social media.

During an Instagram Q and A, Chelsea answered a fan question about how fast her eldest daughter is growing up. “[Are] you amused by everyone’s reaction to her?” asked the Instagram user.

In her response to the question, the former MTV star took the time to share something that has been bothering her.

“I did wanna answer this because I am amused by everyone’s reaction to it because I know you guys feel like you know Aubree…” said Chelsea. “Someone was like ‘we’re all her aunties’ and I thought that was so cute but I do have one thing that I do not like and it makes me sick honestly.”

She continued, “She’s an 11, almost 12-year-old girl and I don’t know why people feel like they can comment on her body in any way shape or form. It makes me not wanna post her.”

Chelsea Houska is twinning with daughter Aubree

The Teen Mom 2 star is constantly sharing photos of her kids online, but we might be seeing less of Aubree on Chelsea’s page due to inappropriate comments online.

The mom-of-four recently posted a photo with Aubree that has already garnered over 700,000 likes on Instagram. In the photo, Chelsea and Aubree are clad in matching jeans shorts, tank tops, and sunglasses and the pair are almost the same height.

Chelsea captioned the post “My girl” along with a black heart emoji since Aubree was dressed in a black tank top.

This could very well be the photo that garnered the comments about Aubree’s body and causing Chelsea to rethink posting the 11-year-old online.

Aubree is Chelsea’s first child who she shares with ex-boyfriend Adam Lind. The 29-year-old has three more kids for her husband Cole DeBoer.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.