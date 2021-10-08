Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska ordered to hand over financial records in $3 million lawsuit

Chelsea Houska has to provide financial records in her lawsuit after a company she worked with accused her of withholding money. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska has been ordered to provide financial documents as part of a legal battle with a company that accused her of withholding earnings.

As reported by The Sun earlier this year, Chelsea and her husband Cole DeBoer were sued in April 2020 for $3 million by the consulting company Envy for breach of contract.

Envy was reportedly contracted as a “consultant to negotiate appearance, endorsement, licensing, royalty and television agreements and related contracts.”

Envy claimed that it entered into a contract with The William Gerard Group in 2015 to provide consulting services to Chelsea and Cole — who entered into a contract in 2016 — in exchange for a portion of the revenue made from deals.

Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer sued for $3 million

Court papers filed in April 2020 claimed that Chelsea and Cole “failed to pay any of the contractually required fees.”

Chelsea and Cole filed a counterclaim the following month, in May 2020, claiming that Envy actually withheld over $150,000 from them.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

According to The Sun, both parties went back and forth, accusing the other of not handing over complete financial statements.

Now, Chelsea and Cole, the defendants, have been ordered to provide the requested documents after a judge ruled on the motion.

Chelsea Houska required to provide financial records in court case

According to documents obtained by The Sun, “Each Defendant shall produce financial records reflecting any revenue deriving from sources as to which Plaintiff is entitled to a share under the parties’ contracts. Defendants may reduce any revenue deriving from other sources.”

However, Envy was also ordered to “produce financial records reflecting any revenue deriving from its contracts with Defendants.”

The court order comes on the heels of Chelsea and Cole requesting that Envy produce additional documents and also requesting a hearing to “address the issues.”

According to court documents from the original lawsuit, Chelsea and Cole allegedly “breached their contracts by directing certain Brands to directly pay Houska, DeBoer, one of the other Shared Clients, and/or other persons or entities to avoid paying Envy Licensing Fees.”

Chelsea and Cole are also both claimed to have “failed to perform, without any cause or reason, many of their responsibilities” to brands including Profile Sanford, Diff, Fab Fit Fun, Bombay Hair Wand, and more.

Since Chelsea decided to leave Teen Mom 2 after 10 seasons on the show, she and her husband Cole DeBoer have been focusing on building their brand and raising their four kids.

Chelsea and Cole married in 2016 and, in addition to Chelsea’s eldest daughter Aubree, they have welcomed three more children — son Watson, 4, and daughters Layne, 3, and Walker, 8 months.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.