Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska in black tank top and jeans enjoys concert with daughter Aubree

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska looked fabulous as she posed for pics with her daughter Aubree at a recent Backstreet Boys concert.

Chelsea has been sharing her life with her fans since 2009, when she joined the Teen Mom franchise. Although she stepped away from filming in 2020, she continues to share her personal life with her millions of fans.

Chelsea’s eldest daughter, Aubree, who recently turned 13 years old, has grown up before Teen Mom 2 viewers’ eyes and recently joined her mom and stepdad, Cole DeBoer, for a fun concert.

On her Instagram, Chelsea shared some photos from the Backstreet Boys’ Sioux Falls, South Dakota, leg of their tour, where the iconic boy band performed at the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center on Sunday, September 11.

In her carousel post, Chelsea included a photo of herself, Aubree, and Cole, as well as some pics from inside the venue as the Backstreet Boys performed, along with a throwback pic from an earlier concert of theirs she attended years prior.

In the first slide, Chelsea showed off her always on-point fashion sense, sporting a black tank top, which she tucked into a pair of matching black jeans. The former Teen Mom 2 star wore her long, dark hair parted in the middle and down and accessorized with some simple necklaces, a bracelet, and her dazzling smile.

Aubree looked ready for her first BSB concert in a graphic band tee and distressed jeans, showing off her newly-shorn, multi-colored hair. Cole opted for a backwards white hat, a cream-colored pocket tee, and black jeans.

A swipe right showed the packed concert, and the third slide pictured Chelsea’s former MTV producer-turned-friend, Mandi Venturino, posing alongside Aubree for an adorable pic. In her last slide, Chelsea shared a throwback photo of herself posing with Howie Dorough, one of the members of the Backstreet Boys.

She captioned her post, “Had to show Aubree some real music. swipe to see when we were staying in the same hotel as BSB and I met @howie_dorough.”

Chelsea enjoying her free time ahead of Farmhouse Fabulous premiere

Last year around the same time, Chelsea shared that she took Aubree to her very first concert when they attended a Harry Styles concert. Following the concert, Chelsea admitted that she left as an “official Harry Styles fan.”

When she’s not enjoying her free time with her family, Chelsea has stayed busy as she prepares for her and Cole’s HGTV reality TV show, Farmhouse Fabulous, slated to debut in the spring of 2023.

