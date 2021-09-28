Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska gushes over pics of Aubree with Adam Lind’s other daughter Paislee

Chelsea Houska shared pics of her daughter Aubree spending time with her half-sister Paislee. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska couldn’t help but gush over recent pics she shared of her daughter Aubree enjoying a play date with her half-sister, Paislee.

In addition to Aubree, 12, Chelsea shares three other children with her husband Cole DeBoer — son Watson, 4, and daughters Layne, 3, and Walker, 8 months.

Chelsea shares her eldest daughter Aubree with her ex, Adam Lind, who Teen Mom 2 fans will remember from Chelsea’s early days on the show.

Chelsea Houska shares pics of Aubree with sister Paislee who shares dad Adam Lind

Over the weekend, Chelsea met up with Adam’s ex, Taylor Halbur, whose daughter Paislee, 7, shares a dad with Aubree, to let their daughters enjoy some time together.

Aubree and Paislee made the trek to Selfie Wrld in Sioux Falls, South Dakota (who even shared some pics of Aubree and Paislee on their Instagram Feed!) and Chelsea shared some fun snaps from their time together.

“I‘ll just be here obsessing over all of these cute pictures forever bye,” Chelsea captioned her post on her Instagram Feed for her 6.3 million followers.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Aubree and Paislee captured some adorable sister selfies together, in front of the myriad of backdrops that Selfie Wrld provided, including swings with the words “Forever Young” in neon lights on the wall behind them.

Aubree posed for a cute selfie without Paislee in front of old-fashioned payphones with a light-up neon sign that read, “Call me.”

Aubree looked the part of a preteen in her checkered tee, distressed jeans, and butterfly tennis shoes, while her little sister Paislee sported denim overalls and wore her hair in double buns.

Teen Mom 2 fans call out Adam Lind for abandoning his daughters

Many of Chelsea’s followers commented on the pics, noting how adorable Aubree and Paislee are together and were glad that Aubree got to spend some time with her other sister.

Others commented on the fact that Adam is a deadbeat dad who is missing out on watching his daughters grow into beautiful young ladies.

Adam has been largely absent in Aubree’s life, as Teen Mom 2 viewers watched during Chelsea’s 10-season run on the long-running show.

Adam also signed over his parental rights to Paislee in 2018 after her mom, Taylor, moved on from Adam and remarried in 2017.

“Shame on Adam,” commented one of Chelsea’s followers on her post.

Others agreed and a different follower replied to the comment, “meh, they’re better off.”

“Agreed, clearly doesn’t know what he’s lost,” wrote another fan of Chelsea’s.

Pic credit: @chelseahouska/Instagram

Aubree, who recently celebrated her 12th birthday, has had Chelsea’s husband, Cole DeBoer, in her life since she was just a toddler.

Cole has stepped in to fill the father role that Adam neglected for years, and it seems that it has benefited Aubree.

Earlier this month, Chelsea and Cole took Aubree to her first concert to see Harry Styles and Chelsea said it made her “heart full.”

Since Chelsea announced her departure from the Teen Mom franchise, she admitted that Aubree played a big role in her decision to walk away from filming.

“When she was little, the stuff that was going on with her dad and stuff, it was from my point of view, and as she got older, it started coming from her point of view,” Chelsea said in May 2021 of Aubree’s relationship with Adam being broadcast on Teen Mom 2.

Chelsea added, “I think that deserves to be private for her. That was ultimately what kind of pushed me to decide to step away and leave that chapter of life.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus on MTV.