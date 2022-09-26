Teen Mom 2: Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer show off toned beach bodies during family vacation

Chelsea and Cole recently enjoyed a family vacation in Siesta Key, Florida. Pic credit: @coledeboer/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Chelsea Houska and her husband Cole DeBoer recently showed off their incredible figures as they enjoyed a family vacation with their four kids.

Chelsea shared her personal life with Teen Mom viewers from 2009 when she joined 16 and Pregnant then Teen Mom 2, until 2020 when she decided to leave the franchise behind.

Although Chelsea and her ex, Adam Lind, share their daughter Aubree, Adam hasn’t been present for most of 13-year-old Aubree’s life.

In 2014, Chelsea’s life changed when she met her now husband Cole at a gas station. It was love at first sight between Chelsea and Cole and they were married in 2016.

The couple didn’t waste any time expanding their family — they welcomed their first child together, Watson, in 2017, followed by daughters Layne in 2018 and Walker in 2021.

Although Chelsea is no longer on reality TV, she still shares plenty of her personal life with her 6.6M followers on Instagram, as does Cole, who has 2.2M followers of his own.

Chelsea Houska and husband Cole DeBoer showcase fit figures during beach getaway

Recently, the photogenic couple took their family of six on a vacation to Siesta Key, Florida and they each shared plenty of pics and videos from their family getaway.

Along with plenty of shots of the kids enjoying the white sands and blue skies, Chelsea posed for a photo with her eldest daughter, Aubree, as they took a dip in the ocean.

Chelsea donned a straw hat for the snap, holding her phone in one hand to capture the selfie and a beer in the other. The former MTV star wore a low-cut black bikini as she smiled for the photo next to Aubree who also gave a huge grin to the camera.

Chelsea simply captioned her share using a slew of beach-related emojis.

Over on his Instagram, Cole shared a different type of post — the 34-year-old father of four recorded a fun Baywatch parody set to the theme song for the former hit show which he jokingly captioned, “Move over @davidhasselhoff and @zacefron 🏊 🌊.”

In the video, Cole stood up and removed his sunglasses, pretending to see a swimmer in danger, before tearing off his shirt. Cole showed off his toned chest and ripped abs before jogging towards the water, then diving into the ocean.

What’s next for Chelsea and Cole since leaving Teen Mom 2?

Although Chelsea and Cole bid farewell to the Teen Mom franchise, they’ll be embarking on another reality TV series, slated to premiere next year.

Farmhouse Fabulous will be a limited series consisting of six episodes and will chronicle Chelsea and Cole as they launch their home renovation and design company which aims to help others looking to upgrade their homes. It will also navigate the ups and downs of running a business while raising four kids.

Compared to filming for Teen Mom 2, Chelsea explained that one of the biggest differences is that the days are longer, but filming only lasts a couple of months as opposed to year-round.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.