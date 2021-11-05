Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus updates fans on daughter Stella’s health scare that landed her in the hospital

Briana DeJesus updated her fans after her daughter Stella was briefly hospitalized. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus ended up in the hospital with her daughter Stella and she updated her fans about her health.

Briana’s youngest daughter, Stella, has won over Teen Mom 2 fans’ hearts with her adorableness and witty charm.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’s daughter Stella’s health issues

But Stella has been dealing with some health challenges that not a lot of Teen Mom 2 fans might be aware of.

In 2017, when Stella was only a few days old, Briana rushed her to the emergency room, where it was discovered that Stella had three holes in her heart.

Part of the journey was documented on Teen Mom 2 and at the time, Briana said after leaving the hospital, “The results were not good and I’m really scared for her.”

“She has three holes in her heart,” Briana said of Stella as an infant. “The holes don’t grow, they stay the size they are. They’re kind of small. People live their lives with holes in their heart and they’re fine. [The doctor] just wants to keep an eye on it.”

Fast-forward four years later and Briana was in the emergency room with Stella once again.

On Thursday, November 4, Briana took to her Instagram Story to tell her fans that she was in the hospital with Stella. Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared a screenshot from the video as well as a follow-up tweet from Briana.

Briana DeJesus updates fans after Stella’s ER visit

Briana included a short video of Stella, who looked to be in good spirits, munching on an apple on the exam chair while she watched TV.

“The most stressful yet relaxing visit yet,” Briana captioned her Instagram Story.

Later that afternoon, Briana took to her Twitter account to update her fans on Stella’s condition.

“Stella is ok,” Briana tweeted to her 258.8k followers. “hospital let us go home but we have a cardiologist appointment next week to get a closer look.”

Briana has yet to specify what prompted her to take Stella to the hospital, but it was likely related to her heart condition.

In 2018, Briana updated her fans on Stella’s health and at the time said the holes in her heart had closed. In a tweet to her followers in August 2018, Briana said of Stella’s condition, “Good news is that Stella no longer has heart murmurs and all the holes are closed!!”

Unfortunately, Stella’s biological father, Luis Hernandez, hasn’t been present in her life, even when she was going through hospital visits as a newborn.

Luckily, Briana’s other baby daddy, Devoin Austin, who is her daughter Nova’s biological father, has stepped up and filled Luis’s role.

We’re sending well wishes to Stella and Briana and hope that sweet Stella is feeling better soon.

