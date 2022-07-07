Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus teases new boyfriend with love note and flowers from her ‘baby’

It seems as though Briana has a new man in her life. Pic credit: MTV

It looks as though Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has a new love interest in her life.

Briana has been single since she split from her fiance, Javi Gonzalez, last year after a four-month-long engagement.

Taking to her Instagram stories this week, the 28-year-old mom of two shared a snapshot of a bouquet of flowers along with a heartfelt notecard from her “baby.”

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shares pic of flower bouquet and love note from her ‘baby’

The gorgeous bouquet was filled with a cheery assortment of yellow, pink, and white sunflowers, orchids, and roses. Briana captioned the snap, “My baby sure knows how to put a smile on my face ❤”

The note from Briana’s alleged new man read, “Just because I love you… I appreciate all the balancing, effort, and work that you put in to make sure that everyone feels loved and seen. I see you always my love. You are my heart.”

The identity of Briana’s mystery man remains to be seen, but their relationship is seemingly new. As recently as May of this year, Briana told her Instagram followers that she was single. “I am single and not seeing anyone,” she stated. That same month, Briana made it clear that she wanted a new man in her life.

On Twitter, she wrote, “I really just want to be laid up with a boo thang under the sun eating watermelon and sipping on a pina colada hearing the waves hit.”

Briana flip-flops between dating and staying single

She has often flip-flopped, however, about whether she’s interested in dating. Following her and Javi’s failed engagement, Briana claimed she intended to stay single.

“No, been single for about three months and counting! I plan on staying single. I needed this me time! I don’t have time for these boyzzzz,” Briana said in October 2021.

In February 2022, Briana teased that she wanted MTV to put her on a dating show after she claimed to have been celibate for eight months. “Put me on a dating show! @mtv I’m ready,” she tweeted, even suggesting a name for the show with the hashtag #fortheloveofbri.

During the Teen Mom 2 Season 11 reunion, Briana admitted to hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa that she was ready to dip her toes in the dating (or at least hooking-up) pool once again. She admitted, “I’ve been celibate for nine, 10 months. I’m ready to f**k.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and slated to premiere in the near future.