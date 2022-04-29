Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus’ sister Brittany and daughters Nova, Stella narrowly escaped fatal shooting

Briana’s daughters Nova and Stella, and her sister Brittany narrowly escaped a nearby fatal shooting. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus’ family is safe after narrowly escaping a fatal shooting incident.

Briana is counting her lucky stars this morning after reporting that her sister Brittany, and her daughters Nova and Stella were just seconds away from tragedy.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Briana shared a frightening message with her 268k followers.

Briana DeJesus’ sister, daughters narrowly escape fatal shooting

“My sister and my kids were seconds away from experiencing an active shooter at target,” Briana tweeted. “That s**t is literally mind blowing. Prayers go out to those who passed away yesterday or even experienced such a terrifying situation. ❤”

Briana has since deleted her tweet, but she also retweeted a story from Newsweek with the headline, “One person was killed and three others were injured after a shooting at a Target store in Kissimmee, Florida, on Wednesday evening.”

According to the outlet, one person lost their life and three people were injured when gunfire broke out shortly before 8 p.m. at the Target store.

Officers responded to the scene and although involved in the shootout, were not injured.

“It’s an officer-involved shooting. Two of our officers are involved. They’re fine. We have one deceased male and we’re fully cooperating with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement,” Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez confirmed.

It’s unclear why Briana deleted the tweet and she didn’t provide any other details. It seems as though Brittany was out with her nieces Nova and Stella during the frightening ordeal, and fortunately, the three of them are safe.

Briana’s living situation with her family in Florida

Briana lives in Orlando, Florida with her sister Brittany, their mom Roxanne, and Briana’s daughters Nova and Stella. Briana shares Nova with Devoin Austin and shares Stella with Luis Hernandez.

Viewers became accustomed to seeing Briana and her family living in their Orlando apartment until Briana bought her current home in 2019. The reality TV star noted that she bought the house for Roxanne and Brittany and eventually plans to move into her own home with her girls.

Interestingly, last summer Briana told her Instagram followers that she was looking forward to a fresh start by relocating from Florida to Texas where she intends to “start over.”

