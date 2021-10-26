Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus says she has ‘completely changed,’ doesn’t want to ‘hang out’ with anyone

Briana DeJesus is a different person and says she doesn’t want to hang out with anybody these days. Pic credit: Teen Mom 2

Briana DeJesus claims she is a new woman. The Teen Mom 2 star said she has “completely changed” and prefers to go solo these days.

Briana took time to tell her fans that she thinks she may have finally “grown up” and said that her wants and needs are “so different now.”

Over the weekend, Briana took to her Twitter page to get a few things off her chest.

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus has ‘completely changed’

“I’ve been asked to make time to hang out but I don’t want to hang out with any1,” Briana told her followers. “I want to work, be a mom, take a trip with my kids &relax at home. I don’t want to do anything else!”

Briana wondered whether she was depressed or had just matured, leading to her change in lifestyle.

“Sometimes I think it’s depression, but other times I think I’ve just grown up. I completely changed,” Briana added before continuing her rant.

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana continued, “My wants and needs are so different now.”

Then Briana went on to mock herself, joking about not having many friends and making it clear that she needed her alone time.

“Thankfully my TWO (only) friends understand this and when we see each other it’s like we were with each other earlier 😂,” Briana wrote. “but other ppl just don’t understand that I love my alone time.”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana was likely talking about her two “only” friends, Shirley and Shae, who Teen Mom 2 viewers may know from their appearances during some of Briana’s segments.

Briana DeJesus’ alone time is important to her

Briana also wanted her followers to know that it’s nothing personal if she chooses not to hang out with them.

The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star wrote, “People get so offended when I say I don’t want to hang out….. it’s literally nothing personal, I just don’t want toooooooo! Can we normalize saying no just because!”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Briana has been lying low online lately after coming out of a social media hibernation to promote her OnlyFans again.

Recently, Briana had Teen Mom 2 fans wondering whether she had quit the show when she shared a selfie wearing her “fired attire.”

Although Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus, fans will see Briana when the Teen Mom spinoff airs.

There hasn’t been any word about a premiere date yet, but we know that Briana was already involved in some drama at the retreat home while filming for the Teen Mom spinoff.

According to Briana’s mom, Roxanne DeJesus, Briana and her sister Brittany and their friend and Teen Mom 2 castmate Jade Cline got into a tiff with Ashley Jones, another Teen Mom 2 cast member.

Roxanne blamed MTV for instigating the fight by providing alcohol to the cast.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.