Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus says ‘I don’t need men … to boost my ego’ before deleting Twitter account

Briana DeJesus of Teen Mom 2 had a message for her fans and she wanted them to know that she is working on creating her own happiness and said that she “doesn’t need men to boost her ego.”

Before deleting her Twitter account on Tuesday, August 31, Briana tweeted out some messages to her fans about looking for happiness from within herself.

Briana DeJesus ‘doesn’t need men to boost her ego’

“I don’t need men or anyone for that matter to boost my ego. I wanna boost my own ego and that’s when I knew that I grew tf up,” Briana tweeted to her followers on August 27.

Briana continued her rant about men and also tweeted, “In the past I thought I always needed someone there to fulfill that void but that comes within, baby! I Stopped looking for happiness in other people—i can only create my own happiness ❤ And I’m learning to do that everyday.”

Briana is a newly single woman after she announced that her engagement to Florida-based tattoo artist Javi Gonzalez is over.

The 27-year-old mom of two told her followers that the breakup was mutual and that she was “scared of commitment,” citing goals she wants to work on by herself.

Briana sparks rumors she’s dating Teen Mom 2 castmate

Although Briana doesn’t seem to be playing the field after coming off a three-month-long engagement, she and Teen Mom 2 castmate Jade Cline sparked rumors that they are an item.

In their Instagram Stories, Briana and Jade shared pics and video of each other, where Jade referred to Briana as her “girlfriend” and Briana referred to Jade as her “wifey,” seemingly joking that they were on a date.

Briana and Jade have been hanging out a lot since Briana came to Jade’s rescue last season on Teen Mom 2. After Jade’s Brazilian butt lift surgery, Briana offered her support and allowed Jade to recover in her home after a bad experience with her parents and baby daddy Sean Austin.

Although Briana and Javi are officially split, she continued to deny rumors. Javi made his Teen Mom 2 “little grand entrance” last season when he was shown tattooing Briana’s arm during one episode.

Briana insinuated that Javi had already moved on with someone else earlier this month, but also made it clear that she was done talking about the topic, telling her fans, “If it’s meant to be, it’ll be! But right now is not the right time. Also this is the last time I’ll be answering questions about him or the situation.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.