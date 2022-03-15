Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus responds to rumors she’s romantically involved with Kail Lowry’s ex Chris Lopez

Briana DeJesus responded to rumors that she’s seeing Kail Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus set the record straight when it comes to a romantic relationship between herself and Kail Lowry’s ex, Chris Lopez.

Rumors have been swirling that Briana was romantically linked to Chris, especially after Kail strongly suggested that the two had sex.

Last year during an Instagram Story Q&A, Kail told her fans that Briana “allegedly f***ed” Chris last April. Briana denied the allegations and went on record as saying, “No, I didn’t.”

Those rumors were reignited when news broke that Briana was a guest on Chris’ podcast, which will be featured on Tuesday night’s episode of Teen Mom 2.

Briana held a Q&A in her Instagram Stories, asking her fans if they were excited about the new episode dropping this week.

Briana DeJesus tells Teen Mom 2 fans she’s not romantically involved with Chris Lopez

One of Briana’s followers wanted to know, “Are you or are you not seeing Chris now?? Just tell us already.”

Briana cleared the air and assured her fans, “I am single and not seeing anyone. I was never seeing chris lol we are allowed to be friends. We are grown adults working on the same show ❤ stop thinking so deep into it.”

Briana is single and ready to mingle

The news comes on the heels of Briana recently telling her fans that she is single and has been celibate for the last eight months and even suggested MTV put her on a dating show.

“I’m single right now. I’ve been single for the last seven months,” Briana shared earlier this year. “I’m not talking to anybody.”

Briana made it clear that one of the qualities she’s seeking in a future mate is their ability to understand her fame from Teen Mom 2. She noted that she’d like someone who is a hard worker, is mature, and would be okay with her two young daughters, Nova and Stella.

In addition, Briana added, “I also need someone to understand my lifestyle and me being on television and just somebody that’s fun, that can make me laugh, and we can go out and have adventures, and nobody that’s going to try to keep me from shining. That’s all.”

Last fall, Teen Mom 2 viewers accused Briana of being “thirsty” and “obsessed” with Chris when she gave him some attention by replying to one of his tweets.

Many Teen Mom 2 fans have long thought that Briana and Kail have taken jabs at each other by giving attention to each others’ exes. After Kail hosted Briana’s baby daddy Devoin Austin on her podcast last year, even Briana’s sister Brittany thought she might be going on Chris’ podcast as a form of spite.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.