Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus reflects on funny moment with Luis, gets called out for favoring him over Devoin

Teen Mom 2 fans called out Briana DeJesus after recounting a funny incident with her baby daddy Luis Hernandez, accusing her of favoring him over Devoin Austin.

Briana took it upon herself to get some payback against Luis in 2017 after discovering he had cheated on her.

The Teen Mom 2 star took to Twitter at the time and told her followers, “Wish @MTV was able to film and show what I did to Luis after I found out he cheated.”

“I had keys to his house and bought over 500 crickets and just let them free inside his room. I remember we were filming at dinner, and he’s like, ‘Omg, there’s crickets in my house I couldn’t sleep last night, I had to vacuum them up,'” Briana revealed.

Luis even texted Briana pics of dead crickets in his house weeks after she let them loose in his house, and he asked her, “This s**t doesn’t end, why me?”

Briana DeJesus reflects on funny prank aimed at Luis Hernandez

Briana took to her Twitter page on Tuesday, September 7, to reflect on the humorous moment, telling her followers, “Y’all remember when Luis was telling me about the crickets in his house and I was dying laughing? 😂”

“That was hilarious and I still crack up to this day about it lmao,” Briana added in a second tweet.

Teen Mom Tea on Instagram shared screenshots of Briana’s tweets and Teen Mom 2 fans commented, many of them shifting the focus to calling her out for seemingly shading her baby daddy Devoin Austin.

Briana shares daughter Nova, 9, with Devoin Austin, and Stella, 4, with Luis Hernandez.

Teen Mom 2 fans call out Briana for favoring Luis over Devoin Austin

Briana has often been accused of showing favoritism towards Luis over her other baby daddy, Devoin.

“Lol forever mentioning Luis in a good light but puts Devoin in the darkest corner smh,” commented one of Briana’s critics.

Another critic felt that Briana was showing favoritism towards Luis with her tweet and commented, “Briana you are weird & your favoritism towards the baby daddy who DOESNT DO A DAMN THING FOR YOUR child is giving me very OBSESSION[.]”

Pic credit: @teenmom.tea/Instagram

This isn’t the first time Teen Mom 2 fans have accused Briana of playing favorites with her baby daddies.

Briana responded to critics who called her out for bashing Devoin recently when he took their daughter Nova and Luis’s daughter Stella for an outing.

“I give credit where it’s due! If I really thought someone was bad for my kids, I wouldn’t have the girls around them,” Briana told her followers of the accusations.

Teen Mom 2 fans have often alleged that Briana’s actions make it seem like she’s letting Luis off the hook, despite him cheating on her, giving her an STD, and being absent in their daughter Stella’s life.

Some fans of Teen Mom 2 find it odd that Briana continually lets Luis off the hook while she continues to bash Devoin. Does Briana still have feelings for Luis that she can’t seem to contain?

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.