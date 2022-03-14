Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus promises to quit TV once her kids tell her they’re done, says ‘they matter more’

Briana DeJesus is leaving it up to her daughters when it comes to continuing to film for Teen Mom 2. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

When it comes to filming Teen Mom 2, Briana DeJesus says her daughters Nova and Stella dictate when she is finished.

Briana joined the Teen Mom franchise when she first appeared on 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom 3 before joining the cast of Teen Mom 2 during Season 8.

The 27-year-old reality TV star shares two daughters with two different dads. Briana and Devoin Austin share their 10-year-old daughter Nova and she and ex Luis Hernandez share their 4-year-old daughter Stella.

Briana DeJesus says her daughters ‘matter more’ than filming Teen Mom 2

Recently, Briana told her Twitter followers that when it comes to continuing to film for Teen Mom 2, she’s leaving that in her daughters’ hands.

“The moment Nova or Stella tells me they are done with the tv world. I will quit. These kids matter more !!!” Briana tweeted to her 265.7k followers over the weekend.

Of course, a tweet from Briana wouldn’t be complete without comments from her fans and critics.

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

After reading Briana’s tweet, her followers flocked to the comments where they sounded off, and not all of them were friendly.

Teen Mom 2 viewers react to Briana quitting filming for her daughters

One of Briana’s followers was curious and asked her, “Did you ask them permission when you first started filming?”

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

“At some point, the kids will be teenagers though,” commented another one of Briana’s followers.

Another one of Briana’s doubters asked her, “Why don’t you do it before they ask[?]”

Briana found support in one follower who commented, “I respect that ❤.”

Some of Briana’s critics were harsher in their comments. One wrote, “I think you’ve done enough damage.”

Pic credit: @xobrianadej/Twitter

Another critic felt that Briana should be more proactive and stop filming now before her girls get older. “Protect them now and do your part as a parent!!” their comment read.

“You’re a special kind of STUPID Briana,” penned a disgruntled follower. “Yes, let’s let the children make the life decisions while ‘mommy’ banks all their money in the meantime. You’re a real dumba**.”

Briana’s daughters recently spent time with Nova’s dad, Devoin, for their first overnight visit away from their mom. Because Stella’s father, Luis has been mostly absent in her life, Devoin has stepped up and includes Stella whenever he visits with Nova.

Over the weekend, Devoin sparked rumors that he was intoxicated while caring for Stella and Nova overnight, but Briana came to his defense.

“While I’ve had my issues with Devoin in the past, I’m going to come to his defense here,” Briana shared. “He absolutely was not drunk while taking care of both of my daughters last night. He took great care of them, and both Stella and Nova had a great time and were completely safe.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.