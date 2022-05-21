Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus is patiently awaiting her check from Kail Lowry

Briana DeJesus wants her check from Kail Lowry. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus is patiently counting down the days until her nemesis and former Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry pays her attorney fees associated with their now-dismissed lawsuit.

Kail filed the defamation of character lawsuit after she accused Briana of making “false” comments about her physically assaulting her ex and third baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

A judge recently dismissed the case, as Monsters & Critics previously reported, and now, Briana is waiting on Kail to reimburse her for her attorney fees, totaling $120,096.87, after she countersued Kail.

As Briana’s attorney, Marc Randazza explained, “The anti-SLAPP law gives us the right to seek attorneys’ fees, and we intend to get Ms. Soto every penny to which she is entitled,” adding, “I anticipate an amicable resolution. I believe the war is over.”

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus shares screenshot regarding the check Kail Lowry owes her

SLAPP stands for Strategic Lawsuits Against Public Participation. Passed in Florida in 2015, the anti-SLAPP law gives “courts procedural tools to throw out lawsuits early if primarily used to attack comment on public matters.”

Recently, Briana shared a screenshot on her Instagram Stories of what looked to be a message from her attorney, reading, “Briana, Kailyn’s payment will come to our trust account, and we will be writing a check to you.”

It continued, “It will take a few days for her payment to clear before we can make a…” before the message cut off. Briana left a simple red heart emoji at the bottom of the pic.

Luckily for Briana, but not so much for Kail, she should receive her money quickly as Kail appears to be financially stable enough to cover the amount, whereas many others in her situation might find themselves bankrupt.

Kail’s lawsuit against Briana has cost her hundreds of thousands of dollars

Not only does Kail have to shell out more than $120,000 to Briana for her attorney fees, but Kail spent over $200,000 in her own legal fees. However, she said she doesn’t regret it.

During an appearance on Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Kail admitted to spending nearly a quarter of a million dollars to sue Briana; quite an expensive mistake.

“It was a waste of $200,000. But, um, you live and you learn,” Kail shared. “I actually don’t regret it because I stood up for myself. I felt like I was taking, just like, a lot and I stood up for myself. So, ultimately if nothing else that’s what I got out of it.”

Perhaps once Kail pays her debt to Briana, the former co-stars and enemies can finally put their feud to rest and go their separate ways.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is slated to premiere later this year, so stay tuned.