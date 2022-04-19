Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus implies she sent insulting gag gifts to Kail Lowry following lawsuit victory

Briana DeJesus isn’t done with Kail Lowry just yet. Pic credit: MTV

The lawsuit between Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry might be over, but their feud isn’t.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, a judge ruled in Briana’s favor, dismissing the defamation of character lawsuit that Kail filed against her last summer.

Following the victorious news, Briana took to social media, where she touted her legal win.

In a series of Instagram Stories slides, Briana then shared some recent Amazon orders, and it looks as though her nemesis Kail will be receiving an assortment of gifts later this week.

Did Briana DeJesus ship a clown costume and mirror to Kail Lowry?

Among Briana’s Amazon haul were a clown costume and a handheld mirror. For the clown costume’s gift message, Briana wrote in, “F***ing clown!”

For another gift, she wrote in the message section, “Alexa play ‘b***h better have my money!'”

For the gift message included with the mirror, Briana wrote, “Enjoy your gift my love.”

Although Briana didn’t name her intended recipient for the Amazon haul, Teen Mom 2 fans can deduce they will be shipped to Kail. Briana’s clown and mirror purchases come on the heels of another major purchase she made for Kail last year.

Amid their heated, ongoing feud, Briana shipped a treadmill to Kail‘s new Delaware home. Kail took the gesture to be a “hurtful” form of fat-shaming; however, Briana and her attorney Marc Randazza denied any such claims and turned it on Kail, calling her “petty” for thinking such a thing.

Briana and Kail’s Teen Mom 2 drama

Briana and Kail’s feud began in 2017, shortly after Kail divorced Javi Marroquin. Briana began dating Javi, which didn’t sit well with Kail, as well as Briana’s addition to the Teen Mom 2 cast.

Since then, the two have been at each other’s throats, exchanging jabs on social media, with things coming to a head with last summer’s lawsuit.

Much of Briana and Kail’s depositions came to light amid their lawsuit, exposing some sensitive information about the Teen Mom 2 co-stars.

Kail was accused of “prying into” Briana’s sexual history when she requested to “seek discovery,” specifically relating to Briana’s relationship with Kail’s ex and baby daddy, Chris Lopez.

Chris is caught at the center of the drama and is even the reason for Kail filing the lawsuit in the first place. However, he has yet to comment on the verdict.

