Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus implies she accidentally sent her new clothes to Kail Lowry’s house

It appears that Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus added fuel to her feud with Kail Lowry when she admitted to accidentally mailing clothes to her house.

Briana and Kail have been on the outs for years and their beef with each other has intensified with a lawsuit and, most recently, leaked text messages.

Amid their ongoing feud, Briana mailed a treadmill to Kail’s new home last December, sparking rumors that it was an attempt to fat-shame her enemy.

Did Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus unintentionally mail clothes to Kail Lowry?

Briana might have just unintentionally aggravated things between herself and Kail when she told her Twitter followers that she sent clothes to Kail in an online faux pas. Apparently, Briana had saved Kail’s address on the website (from the treadmill order) and forgot to change it to her own before placing the order.

Now, Kail might be receiving a second unwanted gift from her nemesis.

“I ordered a gift online to someone a while back,” Briana tweeted. “Went to the same website to order some clothes for myself and my dumba** sent it to their address 😂😂😂”

Briana responded to some of her followers before deleting the tweet.

One wrote, “I heard she’s gonna hold it hostage till you do your finale diary cam and VO 😂.” Briana quote-retweeted the reply and wrote, “LMFAO NOOOOOOO.

“A gift for a fellow cast member maybe?” asked another follower, joking that the clothes were possibly a gift for her Teen Mom 2 co-star Kail Lowry. Briana also quote retweeted the response and reacted with a slew of crying-laughing emojis.

Kail was ‘hurt’ by Briana sending a treadmill, Briana denied fat-shaming

Although Kail perceived Briana’s treadmill gift as a fat-shaming tactic, Briana’s attorney denied the claims in a Motion to Continue Hearing in December 2021 and threw some shade at Kail for insinuating that his client would do such a thing.

Calling Kail’s response “pettiness” and “schoolyard conduct,” Briana’s attorney Marc Randazza claimed, “This should have been embarrassing to commit to writing.”

Although Briana and her attorney maintain there were no ill intentions when Briana mailed Kail a treadmill, Kail perceived it differently. Kail has been open about her weight loss struggles in recent months, so the gift came as an unwelcome surprise.

During a December 2021 episode of her podcast Baby Mamas No Drama, Kail told her listeners, “Touching on the lawsuit stuff, I felt like I handled that the best way. The lawsuit is not petty.”

“So then fast forward to the treadmill: that hurts. That’s hurtful,” Kail shared. “It’s petty, and it’s childish, and it’s immature.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.