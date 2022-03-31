Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus has court date with Kail Lowry, attorney issues updated statement

Briana DeJesus and her attorney are celebrating after having their day in court. Pic credit: MTV/Backgrid

Briana DeJesus had her day in court against her nemesis Kail Lowry this week and her attorney issued a statement afterward.

As Monsters & Critics previously reported, Kail sued Briana for defamation of character last summer amid their years-long feud.

Following the court appearance, Briana’s attorney, Marc Randazza, shared a statement about the proceedings.

Briana DeJesus’ attorney issues statement after court appearance with Kail Lowry

“When they asked Conan the Barbarian ‘what is best in life,’ he should have said, ‘To have a thoughtful judge in a First Amendment case who stands up for civil liberties.’ That would sound awesome in Arnold’s Austrian accent,” Randazza told Celebuzz.

He continued, “Yesterday, I think we got what is best in life. A thoughtful judge that I am confident will come down on the side that relied on the First Amendment, and not on the side that relied on negativity and smears.”

Briana and her attorney, along with her BFF Shae Kogut, were seen smiling as they left the courtroom, seemingly a sign that things went well for the Teen Mom 2 star.

In a video shared by The Sun, Randazza can be heard telling Briana and Shae, “Alright, let’s go celebrate!”

When a reporter for The Sun asked Briana how she felt, she responded, “I’m okay. I feel good. Yeah.”

In one photo, Briana is seen high-fiving Randazza before leaving the courthouse.

Kail was not present in person for the hearing, which was held in Briana’s home state of Florida at the Osceola County Courthouse. Kail and her attorney were present for the hearing via Zoom.

Of course, Teen Mom 2 fans had plenty to say about the lawsuit after watching the video of Briana leaving the courthouse.

Teen Mom 2 fans weigh in on Briana DeJesus and Kail Lowry’s lawsuit

One Teen Mom 2 viewer commented on an Instagram post by @teenmomshaderoom_ about the case, “Good! Briana is definitely messy. However, [Kail] always gets down and dirty with her ‘enemy of the month’ THEN decides to take people to court when she can’t handle it anymore. It comes across as very bratty and entitled.”

Several felt money and time were being wasted on the lawsuit. “Imagine wasting money on this,” wrote one while another commented, “Wasting the courts time shameful.”

“I hope bri wins and rubs it right in her sheet starting Karen face!” commented another Teen Mom 2 viewer, clearly on Briana’s side.

One Teen Mom 2 viewer showed their allegiance to Kail in their comment which read, “Everybody is acting like Bri already won. It would be a surprise when its not 😂😂”

Aside from the lawsuit, Briana recently made a statement about Kail’s alleged “abuse” and affirmed that she won’t take it any longer.

Briana’s statement issued earlier this month read, “I refuse to be a victim of her abuse any longer though and will not stay silent.”

The feud between Kail and Briana is far from over, so stay tuned for updates as they become available.

