Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus confesses under oath to intimate details about her and Chris Lopez

Briana DeJesus made confessions about Chris Lopez. Pic credit: MTV

Briana DeJesus has been having a lot of trouble lately with fellow castmate, Kailyn Lowry. As Teen Mom 2 fans know, things are so bad between the pair that there are lawyers involved.

While the two have had drama in the past over baby daddies and exes, this has gone to another level after Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana.

Briana previously dated Kailyn’s ex, Javi Marroquin, and now she has revealed details about the close bond she formed with Chris Lopez as well.

As Teen Mom 2 fans have seen on this season of Teen Mom 2, Briana did a podcast with Chris and traveled to meet him halfway for the occasion.

Despite her mom and sister’s warnings not to get involved, and that this would only bring more drama between her and Kail, Briana did not appear to listen or care.

What did Briana DeJesus reveal about her relationship with Chris Lopez while under oath?

Now, it has been released that during her deposition in March, Briana admitted to hanging out with Chris several times, as they met for coffee dates and multiple walks on the beach.

Briana revealed, “I met Mr. Lopez – I want to say, April. I don’t remember the year. But I went to – he came down to Miami, I’m in Florida … so … He came down to celebrate a cousin’s birthday … He asked if we can hang out.”

When Briana was pressed on what “hang out” meant, she said Starbucks, going out to dinner, and walking around Miami and the beach together.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Briana also released information that “they began talking via social media in 2020 to 2021 and would DM, talk on the phone, text, and FaceTime possibly as often as every other day.”

She also talked more about being on Chris’ podcast but did not say their relationship ever became romantic or sexual.

Kailyn: ‘A lot of what comes out of Chris’ mouth is untrue’

Meanwhile, Kailyn has said of her baby daddy, “A lot of what comes out of Chris’ mouth is untrue … I think that Chris has narcissistic tendencies and narcissistic behaviors.”

It doesn’t look like Kail and Briana are going to become friends or even cordial with each other any time soon.

Hopefully, they can figure out their issues and move on from here, focusing on their own children, themselves individually, and their own relationships. Moreover, for the sake of Lux and Creed, Teen Mom 2 fans are crossing their fingers that Chris and Kail can be civil enough to co-parent.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.