Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus comes together with baby daddy Devoin Austin to take her girls trick-or-treating

Briana DeJesus and Devon Austin came together for their daughter Nova on Halloween. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Briana DeJesus and her baby daddy Devoin Austin were able to put their differences aside once again and come together for their daughter’s sake on Halloween.

Briana and her daughters, Nova and Stella, are big fans of all things gory so the self-admitted horror fans make sure to go all out for Halloween.

This year, Briana met up with her ex and baby daddy, Devoin Austin, to make Nova and Stella’s Halloween a memorable one.

Teen Mom 2’s Briana DeJesus’s daughters trick-or-treat with Devoin Austin

Briana and Devoin both shared pictures to their Instagram Feeds of this year’s costumes.

Briana and Devoin’s daughter, Nova, who just celebrated her tenth birthday with a horror movie-themed party, dressed as a character from The Purge, donning a bloody hockey mask and carrying a bloody screwdriver in her hand.

Devoin sported a red goat-devil mask with horns along with a jacket and pants and carried a bloody toy hatchet. Stella was a zombie cheerleader, complete with mock blood and bruises on her face.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Although Briana didn’t show up in costume for any of the pics, she was responsible for Nova and Stella’s spot-on costumes and makeup, and Devoin was sure to give his baby mama props for her part in the girls’ Halloween night.

Devoin Austin gives ex Briana DeJesus a shoutout

When one of Devoin’s fans commented, “The girls look awesome!” he was sure to credit Briana with doing all of the work.

“@twistedpicks shoutout bri! She did great,” Devoin told the fan.

Briana and Devoin’s followers couldn’t get enough of the fact that they put aside their tumultuous past to come together for the sake of the girls.

“Love it love seeing u and devion getting along and doing family stuff with the girls love love love it,” commented one of Briana’s fans on her Instagram post.

Briana’s reply was simply two emojis, “@anjelz4 🙌🙌”

Briana’s absence in the pics shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise — she recently admitted that she “doesn’t want to hang out” with anyone anymore.

Devoin gave a shoutout to Briana. Pic credit: @devoinaustin/Instagram

Briana and Devoin don’t exactly have a pristine relationship history and the former couple is often seen arguing on Teen Mom 2. Most of their arguments have stemmed from Briana’s dissatisfaction with the amount of time and money Devoin spends on their daughter, Nova.

Not only has Devoin stepped up as a father to his and Briana’s daughter Nova, but he’s also been there for Nova’s little sister, Stella, since her biological father, Luis Hernandez, has been absent in her life.

Over the summer, Briana summed up her feelings toward her ex and baby daddy during an Instagram Q & A.

Briana’s fans love seeing her and Devoin come together for the girls. Pic credit: @_brianadejesus/Instagram

When one of Briana’s fans asked her to name one compliment about her ex Devoin, Briana said that he’s “not that bad.”

However, she was sure to get a jab in, but still gave him credit for his role in Nova and Stella’s lives.

“I can’t stand him but he loves both girls and that’s more than I could ever ask for but I guess we shall see,” Briana said.

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.