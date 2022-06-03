Teen Mom 2: Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline flaunt glam looks on red carpet at MTV Movie & TV Awards

BFFs Briana and Jade attended the MTV Movie & TV Awards in California. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 co-stars and BFFs Briana DeJesus and Jade Cline glammed it up for a trip to Santa Monica, California to attend the MTV Movie & TV Awards.

On the heels of the Season 11 Teen Mom 2 reunion, Briana and Jade flew out to the West Coast for a weekend full of fun. The MTV Movie & TV Awards will air on Sunday, June 5 and was filmed at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California for its fifth year and Bri and Jade were present for its taping.

Teen Mom 2 co-stars Briana DeJesus, Jade Cline attend MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Teen Mom 2 stars are attending on behalf of the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion, which, as Monsters and Critics previously reported, is nominated for Best New Unscripted Series, going up against four other shows in the same category.

Briana, a resident of Florida, and Jade, a resident of Indiana, met up in The Golden State where they were pampered by a full glam squad for the festivities. Both ladies took to social media to share pics and video from the evening.

Briana and Jade‘s makeup artist for the evening, Emma Sandoval, who touts herself as a “certified celebrity makeup artist,” shared a video on her Instagram of Briana’s gorgeous before-and-after look. The video began with a fresh-faced Briana before she tapped the screen three times to reveal her stunning finished look. She also shared a screenshot of Jade’s flawless makeup look as well.

Briana also shared some footage from the evening, seen in the post below. Briana and Jade posed for pics inside the event venue, showing off their matching hair pearls. Jade shared a sultry snap from inside her car, showing off her finished glam look for the evening.

Jade and Briana show off their glam looks on the red carpet

Jade opted for a short LBD with clear heels and a champagne-colored clutch, wearing her platinum blonde locks straight and down, parted down the middle, accessorizing with a gold choker and gold, drop snake earrings.

Briana’s ensemble for the evening included an ankle-length, champagne-colored, shirred dress with spaghetti straps with a tasteful slit on the leg. Along with her hair pearls, Briana accessorized with a black clutch and strappy, nude Prada pumps, which she showed off in detail in an Instagram Story slide.

The ladies showed off their finished looks on the red carpet where they posed in front of the MTV Movie & TV Awards backdrop.

It’s unclear whether any of the other moms (or dads) from the cast of Teen Mom Family Reunion were in attendance for the awards show. Be sure to tune in to MTV on Sunday at 8/7c to see if TMFR wins in their category and if Briana and Jade get any on-screen time during the show.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.