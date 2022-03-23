Teen Mom 2: Ashley makes it clear she was with Bar for 7 years after viewers comment on their quick marriage

Ashley Jones talks relationship with Bar. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones and Bar Smith’s troubled marriage has been playing out this season on Teen Mom 2 and people have a lot to say about the young couple.

However, after seeing all the comments about their quick marriage, Ashley made it known that she and Bar have actually been together for a long time.

After years of ups and downs, last season Bar popped the question and asked Ashley to marry him and she said yes.

Viewers found out on the recently aired spinoff show, Teen Mom Family Reunion, that the couple had secretly tied the knot but sadly their marriage has not been going well. The new season of Teen Mom 2 has already revealed that Ashley and Bar have split but are still living together.

Ashley Jones reminds viewers that she’s been with Bar Smith for 7 years

Teen Mom 2 viewers seem to think that Ashley rushed into marrying Bar, but the couple has been together for quite some time. After their marital woes played out last night people took to social media to share their views.

However, Ashley does not agree with the assumption that she rushed into marriage. She responded with a message of her own on Twitter and made it clear that there was a long period between meeting Bar and marrying him.

“I’ve been with Bar for 7 years,” wrote Ashley. “Why do y’all act like I met him and married him in a week’s time span.”

Ashley had confirmed earlier this year that she and Bar secretly tied the knot six months before they appeared on Teen Mom Family Reunion.

By that time, there was already trouble in paradise as we saw them getting counseling from the show’s life coach, Dr. Cheyenne Bryant.

Here’s what people had to say about Ashley and Bar’s martial troubles

Meanwhile, we managed to round up some of the things Teen Mom 2 viewers were saying that spurred Ashley’s response on Twitter.

“It’s just a lil odd how quickly they got married (Ashley and Bar) and so quickly ready to break up,” wrote one commenter.

“It’s Bar and Ashley rushing to get married and things getting worse. Idk what they thought would happen once those papers were signed,” reasoned someone else.

Another Twitter user simply said, “Ashley and Bar shouldn’t have gotten married.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.