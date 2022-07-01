Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones sizzles in low-cut top and short shorts

Ashley was a vision in tangerine as she posed in a summery outfit. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones was a vision in vibrant orange and brought the heat in her latest impromptu photoshoot.

Ashley has been lying low on social media since Teen Mom 2 came to an end.

Although the 25-year-old mom of one has been relatively quiet online, she has shared several snapshots from her day-to-day life.

Ashley Jones gives summer vibes in cleavage-baring top and short shorts

Approaching the Fourth of July weekend, Ashley took to her Instagram Stories, where the California-based beauty shared a sizzling summer selfie.

In her first slide, Ashley posed in front of a mirrored window with a tilted head as she held her phone to snap the mirror selfie. She showed off her sexy outfit, which included a long-sleeved, silky, button-down top and denim shorts. Ashley left the first few buttons undone on her top, revealing some tasteful cleavage.

Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley paired her richly-colored top with a pair of light-washed denim shorts, tucking in her top and rolling the hems of her shorts. She opted for off-white slide sandals with a twist design and carried a multi-colored handbag that looked to be made of fuzzy material.

Ashley’s long, dark hair was worn down and parted in the middle, the ends perfectly waved as they rested on her shoulders. She accessorized her look with several white gold bangle bracelets, a mauve-colored lip, and a red manicure.

In her second slide, Ashley answered some curious fans who wondered where she got her purse. She included another shot of herself, this time posing in front of an outdoor bench and trees, only showing herself from the shoulders down.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

As it turns out, Ashley has some impressive fashion and design skills, and her fans are taking notice. She wrote, “Everyone asking about this purse, I actually made it ❤ I’m not good enough to make them to sell.”

What has Ashley been up to since Teen Mom 2 ended?

When she’s not serving looks for the camera or making her own handbags, Ashley stays busy with her business, Aries Beauty Studio, based out of Modesto, California.

Her salon currently offers services for skin, body, lashes, and brows, but Ashley would eventually like to add more to the menu. Last year during a Q&A on Instagram, Ashley told her fans, “My dream is one day to add med spa to the title of my salon.”

Although Ashley opening a salon was a major accomplishment for the MTV star, Teen Mom 2 chose not to include it in her storyline last season, which didn’t sit well with her.

“A moment that was filmed but not shown for some reason, my GRAND opening party,” Ashley captioned a post celebrating her salon opening before explaining why she felt slighted.

“I was very hurt that this scene was NOT shown because all while possibly going through a divorce I was focused and persistent in my business, and THAT is a story to be shown,” Ashley wrote. “Nevertheless I am grateful for them putting me in a place to be able to really grow and build.”

Next up for Ashley, she’ll appear alongside some of the moms from Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 as they combine for the new spinoff, Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is scheduled to premiere in the near future.