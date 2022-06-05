Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones shows plenty of skin in skimpy two-piece outfit while soaking up the sun

Ashley showed some skin in a hot pink two-piece. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones put her curves and flawless skin on display during a day of fun in the sun.

Season 11 of Teen Mom 2 recently wrapped after the two-part reunion aired on MTV. With filming on hiatus, Ashley has more time to herself these days and recently carved out some time to relax during a sunny day.

Ashley Jones rocks a hot pink, two-piece while soaking up the sun

Ashley shared a Boomerang of herself sporting a hot pink, two-piece bikini/shorts set as the sun cast perfect lighting for the impromptu selfie.

Seated on a chair outside, Ashley slightly tilted her head for the pose, giving a serious face to the camera. At the same time, the lighting did most of the work, casting horizontal shadows and highlighting her flawless skin and enviable curves.

Ashley’s halter top had hot pink and red stripes with round, silver clasps holding the straps. The bikini-style top was paired with matching hot pink, elastic-waisted shorts. The reality TV star kept her accessorizes simple, opting for a sparkly choker, a silver bracelet, and a nose ring with a delicate, spiral design.

Behind Ashley was a table filled with drinks and snacks on a concrete patio surrounded by grass, indicating that she may have been enjoying an outdoor picnic and the sunny California weather.

Ashley has been working on her fitness routine at the gym and it shows. She recently shared a gym selfie, showing off the fruits of her labor: a taut waistline and plenty of healthy curves in all the right places.

Ashley’s plans after Teen Mom 2

Since she’s not filming for Teen Mom 2 at the moment, it’s been reported that Ashley will be one of the moms from the Teen Mom franchise to join the cast of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter (TMTNC), which is currently in production.

The new spinoff is being touted by MTV on their website: “For the first time, the moms and all their stories will be brought together in one supersized series that focuses on the unique bond they share as they face the reality of parenthood and adulting while entering new phases of life together.”

Last month, Ashley added to the rumors of Teen Mom 2’s demise and a combination cast spinoff show in the works. She told her fans in an Instagram Story slide, “TM2 was an amazing experience. Thankful for the opportunity. See y’all in the future ❤.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and is slated to premiere in the near future.