Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones shows off toned abs in belly-baring top while at the gym

Ashley Jones is putting in the work at the gym and the Teen Mom 2 star was sure to share a selfie to show off her results.

Over the weekend, Ashley worked up a sweat, looking every bit the workout goddess in her green gym attire.

Ashley, who recently teased moving to London, snapped a full-length gym mirror selfie to share with her 572k followers in her Instagram Stories.

Standing up straight with her feet slightly spaced apart, Ashley held her phone with one hand while her other hand rested gently on her trim waistline, as she stood on a navy blue gym mat.

For her sweat session, Ashley opted for a long-sleeved, camo green crop top paired with camouflaged leggings and white athletic shoes. The 25-year-old mom to Holly wore her hair in a low bun with some face-framing pieces she let hang loose.

Ashley didn’t tag her location nor include any text in her slide, allowing her fit and trim figure to take center stage. Although Ashley also didn’t specify which equipment she uses at the gym, it looks as though she’s likely incorporating cardio and some light weight-lifting, judging from her evenly-proportioned and toned curves.

Ashley and Bar enjoy some retail therapy

After getting her sweat on, Ashley shared some more pics and video from her weekend. Once again taking to her Instagram Stories, Ashley shared some Boomerangs of a shopping trip with her husband, Bar Smith.

In one Boomerang, Ashley and Bar stopped to pose inside a Victoria’s Secret store. Ashley gave her best serious face to the camera while Bar smiled behind her. She captioned the pic, “When you marry your sugar daddy 😂”

In the next slide, Bar posed while holding Ashley’s bevy of bags and boxes. She captioned it, “& he knows his job 😂😂❤”

Ashley’s gym selfie comes on the heels of Teen Mom 2 viewers pointing out that Bar looked exceptionally thin during the Season 11 reunion. As Bar and Ashley talked to hosts Dr. Drew and Nessa Diab, viewers pointed out how much thinner Bar looked since they last saw him and wondered if he’s been experiencing stress-related health issues, as his mom Shen recently revealed she was battling cancer.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter will combine the casts of Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 and is slated to premiere “in the near future.”