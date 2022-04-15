Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones reveals the most surprising thing about the recently taped reunion

Ashley Jones talks about the recently taped reunion. Pic credit: MTV

Ashley Jones has had her share of drama on Teen Mom 2 and the Teen Mom Family Reunion special that recently aired.

Whether it was troubles with her marriage with her husband, Bar Smith, people constantly asking her about her and Bar, or drama with fellow castmates, Ashley had a lot going on.

However, it seems lately that she and Bar are doing much better; they just celebrated their one-year wedding anniversary. Also, Ashley seems to be thriving with her salon and working on herself.

The Teen Mom 2 show is currently airing, and the cast just filmed the Reunion show recently. Ashley was asked by a fan how that went, and her answer might shock you.

What questions was Teen Mom 2 Ashley Jones asked by a fan?

As Ashley was asked questions during a Q & A, one viewer inquired, “How was it shooting the reunion?? Better then past ones?”

Ashley’s answer might just knock your socks off, as she stated back, “I was very surprised at how well the reunion went. No drama for once (red heart).”

Recent drama among Teen Mom 2 cast

This statement is incredibly shocking because Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus are currently in a knockdown, drag-out war in court. So for them to not get into it was a miracle, even though it probably helped that Kail filmed from home in Delaware and wasn’t physically there on set.

Currently, the feud is going on because Kailyn filed a defamation lawsuit against Briana. While under oath, Briana recently revealed intimate details about her and Chris Lopez, who is Kailyn’s baby daddy to sons Lux and Creed.

This wasn’t the first time either that Briana went after one of Kail’s baby daddies/exes. Previously, Briana was linked to Javi Marroquin, father of Kail’s son, Lincoln, after the two had broken up.

Moreover, Briana has been having issues with Luis Hernandez and him stepping up to the plate as Stella’s dad, especially during Stella’s heart scares, tests, and ER visit.

When it comes to Jade Cline, viewers have seen her have some issues with her mom and dad, as she kicked them out of her house in a recent Teen Mom 2 episode, and viewers saw her mom almost go to jail.

As Teen Mom 2 fans watch the show and await the Reunion specials, there usually isn’t a time in history where there has been no drama during the filming. It sounds like this time, according to Ashley Jones, there’s a first time for everything.

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.