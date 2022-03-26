Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones responds to viewer who asked if she regrets marrying Bar Smith

Ashley Jones answered a fan who was curious whether she regrets marrying Bar Smith. Pic credit: Ashley Siren/YouTube

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones fielded a question from a curious fan who wanted to know if she regrets getting married to Bar Smith.

Ashley and Bar’s relationship struggles played out during Season 1 of Teen Mom Family Reunion and currently on Season 11 of Teen Mom 2.

The couple kept their nuptials under wraps for months before eventually revealing they had tied the knot six months prior to filming TMFR.

Ashley has been struggling with Bar’s motivation and feels as though she’s been carrying most of the weight in their marriage while he figures out what he’s doing with his life.

Teen Mom 2 viewer asks Ashley Jones if she regrets marrying Bar Smith

A fan of Ashley’s recently asked her on Twitter whether she regrets the decision to become husband and wife.

“Do you regret getting married? Would you have rather just continued your relationship as it was previously (= unmarried, but committed)? What is Bar’s position on everything?” the curious fan asked Ashley.

According to the 24-year-old Teen Mom 2 star, she wanted Bar to find something that piques his interests.

Ashley doesn’t regret marrying Bar, wants him to be ‘passionate’

Ashley responded, “I sure don’t. Let’s be clear this man makes money, y’all don’t watch him for free. I just wanted him to be passionate about something.”

The same fan who asked Ashley the question replied again, this time further explaining her intentions.

“Never said anything about $$~ I gotta soft spot for Bar, but he does need to find a passion,” they wrote. “He’s gotta realize you’re not gonna stay with him for his potential.”

This season on Teen Mom 2, Ashley voiced to Bar that she is exhausted, physically and emotionally, from carrying so much responsibility when Bar hasn’t lived up to her expectations.

Last season on Teen Mom 2, Bar sported an ankle monitor after he was busted for drunk driving, served 15 days in jail, got arrested for discharging a firearm, and missed some of his midterms to complete his GED, further putting pressure on Ashley.

In a recent interview, Ashley admitted that there are days where she feels like throwing in the towel when it comes to her marriage to Bar.

“Some days, I’m ready to call it quits,” Ashley divulged. “Some days I’m like, you know what, we’re going the distance. I think it depends on what I’ve eaten, uh, how good I slept … there’s a lot of factors in there.”

Teen Mom 2 airs on Tuesday nights at 8/7c on MTV.