Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones on marriage to Bar Smith: ‘Some days I’m ready to call it quits’

Teen Mom 2 couple Ashley Jones and Bar Smith are continuing to work on their marriage despite some major struggles they’ve faced since tying the knot.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Ashley and Bar secretly wed six months prior to filming Teen Mom Family Reunion.

During their time on the spinoff show, Ashley admitted to Coach B that her marriage to Bar wasn’t everything she hoped it would be.

Ashley Jones opens up about marriage to Bar Smith

Now, Ashley has spilled the tea on her and Bar’s marriage and revealed how they’re doing nearly a year after tying the knot.

“You know, we’re just chugging along — learning something new every day,” Ashley told In Touch.

The 24-year-old mom of one admitted that she isn’t sure that she would stand by Bar, regardless of what is thrown their way.

“I don’t know,” Ashley shared. “Some days, I’m ready to call it quits. Some days I’m like, you know what, we’re going the distance. I think it depends on what I’ve eaten, uh, how good I slept … there’s a lot of factors in there.”

When it comes to the biggest challenges they’ve faced as a couple, Ashley revealed that communication has been a major roadblock.

“You know when you’re not together, I mean, when you’re not married, it’s easy to say ‘I’m done, I’m over you, I’m leaving you!’ And then, um, when you’re married, those words become ‘I’m divorcing you’ or [we’re] ‘getting divorced.’ And that’s just really heavy, so, I think that communication is the biggest thing because that avoids so many bigger, blown-out problems.”

Ashley and Bar’s marriage on Teen Mom 2, Family Reunion

During their time on TMFR, Ashley and Bar had a one-on-one sit-down with Dr. Cheyenne Bryant, who helped them get to the core of their marital issues. Ashley reflected on her and Bar’s meeting with Coach B, whose advice she referred to as “very insightful.”

“Sometimes I switch to that defensive little girl, but I’m with my husband — so I shouldn’t have to do that. And so, I think realizing that who I’m showing up as, now it’s a conscious thing for me, versus a subconscious thing,” Ashley told the outlet.

As far as her marriage to Bar on upcoming episodes of Teen Mom 2 and TMFR, Ashley said that viewers will continue to see how her and Bar’s first year of marriage pans out and the pressures they faced together as a result.

“There’s all this pressure, all of a sudden all these things that are now very important — because now, it’s not like, ‘we might spend the rest of our lives [together],’ it’s like, ‘we are spending the rest of our lives [together].'”

Fans of Ashley and Bar can continue to follow their marriage storyline this season on Teen Mom 2.

