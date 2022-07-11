Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones explains why she’s been laying low on social media

Ashley dished on her recent lack of social media involvement. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Ashley Jones has been quiet on social media recently, and the Teen Mom 2 star explained why to her fans.

Teen Mom 2 came to an end earlier this year, culminating with the Season 11 reunion with hosts Dr. Drew Pinsky and Nessa Diab, where Ashley walked off stage when Kail Lowry became the topic of discussion.

Like most of the cast, Ashley turned to other endeavors since Teen Mom 2 ended, and filming has subsided. Ashley has been busy with her business, Aries Beauty Studio, and her devoted fans have noticed her absence on social media in recent weeks.

Ashley Jones engages with Teen Mom 2 fans in Q&A

Ashley took to her Instagram Stories over the weekend to hold a Q&A with her followers, using a question box asking them, “What kind of content would you like to see more of?”

Answers from Ashley’s 580K Instagram followers came in, with one of her followers noting her absence. “Girl, everything. We miss you, your IG be dry as hell,” their message read.

Ashley explains social media absence, talks finding her style

Ashley explained her reason for laying low: “I feel like everything I say or do gets taken the wrong way or picked apart. Makes it less fun for me, but I’m coming back slowly.”

Another one of Ashley’s followers stated they’d love to see more of Ashley’s “fashion and hair” on social media. Once again, Ashley had an explanation for her fans.

“I’m still deciding what my personal style is,” Ashley dished. “Some days I wanna be a IG baddie and some days I wanna grow dreads and live in the woods. Coming to terms with the fact that I can be both. It’s so easy to be influenced these days but personal style is honestly superior.”

Speaking of personal style, Ashley recently showed hers off in a vibrant orange top and short denim shorts, along with a purse she crafted herself, in a recent Instagram Stories share.

Although Ashley has laid low on Instagram and Twitter in recent weeks, she’s been more active on TikTok, where she has begun sharing “Spend the Day with Me” videos with her fans.

Ashley’s videos take her fans along as she completes her day-to-day tasks, like ordering Starbucks, hitting up Aries Beauty Studio for a mini facial, going grocery shopping, and enlisting her 4-year-old daughter Holly to help make dinner.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter is currently in production and expected to premiere in the near future.