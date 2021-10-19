Teen Mom 2: Ashley Jones annoyed by constant rumors that she’s pregnant, ‘will not share the news’ if she is

Ashley Jones is tired of people asking her if she’s pregnant after gaining some weight. Pic credit: MTV

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones is tired of being asked whether she’s pregnant and promised her fans that she’d keep it to herself when she becomes pregnant again.

Ashley has put on some healthy weight in recent months, and she’s feeling good about herself.

However, with her weight gain has come a flood of unwarranted questions about whether she’s expecting another baby.

The 24-year-old mom of one, who shares her daughter Holly with Bar Smith, took to her Instagram Stories to let her fans know they can stop asking about expanding her family.

Teen Mom 2 star Ashley Jones is ‘annoyed’ by pregnancy rumors

“I always see rumors that I’m pregnant and honestly it’s annoying,” Ashley told her fans on the social media app.

She continued, “I’m very much happy with my weight and the size of my family.”

When it comes to getting pregnant again, Ashley added that she wouldn’t be sharing any exciting news with her fans because of the negativity that surrounds their comments.

Ashley Jones shot down pregnancy rumors and promised she’ll keep her next pregnancy under wraps. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

“Once I do get pregnant I will not share the news because y’all are negative and irritating 😂😂” Ashley told her followers.

Teen Mom 2 fans have pressed Ashley about pregnancy for months

This wasn’t the first time Ashley felt she needed to address pregnant rumors, however.

Earlier this month, Ashley responded to a question from a fan that asked her, “Are you having a baby? Little sibling for Holly”

Ashley fired back and told her fans, “Everyone has been asking me if I’m pregnant lately.”

“It’s funny because just a year ago I was so skinny everyone was concerned 😂 I’m not pregnant. I’m 150 lbs and full all the time,” Ashley added.

Last month, Ashley responded to rumors she was pregnant. Pic credit: @ashleysiren/Instagram

Aside from fending off pregnancy rumors these days, Ashley has stayed busy filming the Teen Mom spinoff show.

Filming has since wrapped, but Ashley joined cast members from Teen Mom 2 and Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom: Young + Pregnant.

When news first broke of the Teen Mom spinoff, it wasn’t long before fans were hearing of fights breaking out on set.

One such altercation involved the mother of Briana DeJesus, also from Teen Mom 2, Roxanne DeJesus. She claimed that Ashley attacked Briana and her sister Brittany while staying in the same retreat house for filming.

Ashley, however, denied that she attacked anyone and claimed she was “ganged up on.”

Teen Mom 2 is currently on hiatus.