Teen Mom 2 alums Chelsea Houska and Briana DeJesus show off their new tattoos

Former Teen Mom 2 costars Briana DeJesus and Chelsea Houska showed off their newest tattoos.

Chelsea no longer films for the Teen Mom franchise after cutting ties with MTV in 2020. However, the former reality TV star is still popular on social media and shares quite a bit of her personal life with her millions of fans.

Taking to her Instagram Stories earlier this week, Chelsea showed off her latest body art.

Chelsea showed off her dainty hand tattoos in a photo that she captioned, “Im obsessed.”

The delicate inkwork showcased a set of stars on her left hand with dots that climbed up one of her fingers. On her left hand’s ring finger, Chelsea also got the outline of a heart on her knuckle.

On her right hand, Chelsea opted for a wispy black outline of a rose next to a red tattoo that reads, “GRATITUDE.” She also got more dots on her right pointer finger and a chevron pattern on the bottom knuckle on her right pinky finger.

Before her latest ink, Chelsea sported a sunflower on one of her biceps and, most recently, a floral design on her forearm. Chelsea tagged Malorie Deutsch, a fine-line tattoo artist at Gemineye Studio, crediting her with the finished products.

Briana, on the other hand, went for a more detailed tattoo. The mom of two first took to her Instagram Stories to share a snapshot of her ink, done by Orlando, Florida based-tattoo artist Ricky Barnett Jr., AKA Sargent Ink.

Briana DeJesus debuts latest horror-themed tattoo

Briana, a horror movie enthusiast, opted for a much larger tattoo. Her horror movie art piece of choice was Ghostface from the Scream movie on her lower left leg.

Later, Briana took to her TikTok, where she recorded the experience. She began inside her car before taking her followers along for the session. Upon showing off the finished product, Briana captioned the pic, “I am so obsessed!”

Briana noted that she couldn’t return to her former tattoo artist, who did her sleeve tattoo. That’s because it’s her ex-fiance, Javi Gonzalez.

Javi inked Briana last year while the couple was still engaged. The full sleeve piece Javi did on Briana was an image of a tattered female face surrounded by skulls, roses, and spiders.

@brianadejesusx3 My new tattoo artist is so amazing!!!!!!! @Sargent Ink can’t wait to finish this piece! ♬ original sound – Briana Dejesus

Briana loved her finished result.

