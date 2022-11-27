Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera shows off toned legs in miniskirt and boots to wish fans Happy Thanksgiving

Vee rocked a short skirt and over-the-knee boots for Thanksgiving. Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

Vee Rivera of Teen Mom 2 fame wowed her fans in a thigh-skimming miniskirt and boots as she wished them a Happy Thanksgiving.

The 31-year-old brunette beauty took to social media, like many Americans, on Thanksgiving to express her gratitude.

In a carousel post shared on Instagram, Vee posed alongside her and Jo Rivera’s daughter, Velisse (Vivi), where she showed off her incredible fashion sense and sensational physique.

For the snaps, Vee was clad in a white, ribbed turtleneck paired with a brown suede miniskirt and black over-the-knee boots.

Looking ready for fall, Vee’s makeup matched her ensemble with a rich, coffee-colored lip color and new darker brown locks. She parted her long hair in the center and wore it in loose waves. To accessorize her look, Vee added a black belt to her skirt and wore hoop earrings.

Posing from atop a second-story deck, Vee was joined by her 7-year-old daughter, Vivi, who was dressed equally as stylishly as her mom. Vivi sported a heart-printed, long-sleeved dress with a cropped sweater over the top paired with black tights and black flats with gold embellishments. She wore her hair in a half-up style and wore a round cross-body purse over her shoulder.

Vee Rivera in skintight miniskirt wishes fans a Happy Thanksgiving

“Forever thankful for my little sweet potato! Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃🫶🏼🥧💕,” Vee captioned the post. “Both of our outfits are from @sheinofficial okuurrrrrr 👯‍♀️.”

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera is a social media influencer, podcaster, and real estate agent

Since her time on Teen Mom 2, Vee has shifted her focus to her family and her many talents as a businesswoman.

In addition to being a bona fide fashionista with impressive makeup application skills, Vee earns a living as a social media influencer, a podcaster, and a real estate agent.

The Delaware resident is the owner of the Latina-owned beauty brand, Vivid Belleza, which offers vegan-friendly and cruelty-free products. Vee’s brand offers a variety of items, ranging from accessories, face and body products, faux mink lash extensions, jewelry, makeup, and more.

Vee touts her products as “go-to, easy to use beauty products with some spice, or as we like to call.. SAZON added to it.” Vee encourages her customers to “Do it how you want to. Be vivid, be confident. YOU DESERVE THIS!”

In addition to Vivid Belleza, Vee also co-hosts two podcasts: Baby Mamas No Drama with Kail Lowry and Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’ Podcast with Alessandra Gonzalez.

Vee is also a licensed realtor in central Delaware and works alongside her husband, Jo, where they renovate and flip houses.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.