Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera shows off makeup skills as she channels Beetlejuice for Halloween

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera proved she’s ready for spooky season as she channeled an iconic Michael Keaton role.

Vee has proven her talent when it comes to beauty and makeup and often shares her tips and tricks with her 563k followers on social media.

The beauty and cosmetic company owner recently showed off her latest makeup application on Instagram as she went into Halloween mode.

Vee, real name Vetzabe, dressed as Beetlejuice, the malicious spirit from the 1988 movie of the same name. Vee’s take on Beetlejuice was spot-on.

The brunette beauty donned a green wig and went heavy on the purple makeup to add to the ghostly vibe of her costume. Vee sported plum-colored eyeshadow and lipstick and used her makeup application skills to create faux bruises on her face with green eyeshadow.

In addition to her stunning makeup, Vee wore Beetlejuice’s signature black-and-white striped blazer with a black tie and a black crop top underneath.

“IT’S SHOWTIME!!!!!! Let’s turn on the juice and see what shakes loose!🪲 What are you being for Halloween this year?! 👻” she captioned her share.

The 31-year-old mom to Vivi also took to her Instagram Stories, where she shared some more snaps of herself in her costume. As it turns out, Vee was headed to a Halloween party with some friends.

In one slide, Vee posed for the camera and added a Beetlejuice gif, playing off a scene in the movie. Whenever anyone says Beetlejuice three times, it summons him to appear.

In her second slide, Vee posed alongside three of her friends, who were also in costume. She smiled for the photo, adding a gif that read, “Let’s get SPOOKY.”

Vee Rivera is multi-talented with a beauty brand, two podcasts, and a real estate career

Vee knows a thing or two about makeup – as the owner of Vivid Belleza, the Puerto Rican beauty started her brand to help “anybody who is playing in makeup and just doesn’t want it to feel so overwhelming.”

“I want people around the world to know it’s ok to treat yourself, and it’s okay to not know every single thing about makeup,” Vee adds.

In addition to her beauty line, Vee also co-hosts two podcasts – Baby Mamas No Drama with Kail Lowry and Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’ with Alessandra Gonzalez.

Vee is also a licensed realtor in Delaware, where she resides with her husband, Jo Rivera, their daughter Vivi, and Jo’s son, Isaac.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.