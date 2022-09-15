Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera shows off incredible figure in plunging PJ set

Vee showed off her sizzling figure in a two-piece PJ set picked out by her husband, Jo. Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera modeled her jaw-dropping physique in a skimpy PJ set that her husband, Jo Rivera, picked out for her.

Vee and Jo became famous from their time on Teen Mom 2. Jo’s ex-girlfriend and baby mama, Kail Lowry, joined the franchise when she was pregnant with her and Jo’s son, Isaac.

Jo and Kail’s teenage romance didn’t last, and he soon moved on to another girl while Isaac was still a baby — something that Teen Mom 2 viewers learned Kail wasn’t okay with.

Vee and Jo began dating in 2011. The two met on the set of one of Jo’s music videos, where she played his love interest. It didn’t take long for Jo and Vee to realize they had real chemistry, and soon, they were officially a couple.

They welcomed their daughter, Velisse “Vivi” Rivera, in 2015 and got married in 2018. They also co-parent Jo’s son, Isaac.

Since Teen Mom 2 has come to an end, Vee has stayed busy with her podcasting career, co-hosting Baby Mamas No Drama as well as her latest one, Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’ Podcast. Vee is also a real estate agent in Delaware, where she resides with her family and owns the Latina-owned beauty brand, Vivid Belleza.

Gaining popularity from her time on MTV, through podcasting, and as a social media influencer, Vee still shares a lot of her personal life with her fans.

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera poses in plunging pajama set

Recently, Vee shared an Instagram Story with her 558,000 followers, giving them a glimpse of a pajama set that Jo picked out for her, and showcasing her curves while she was at it.

“I know I look crazy. I’m about to go to bed, but I had to share this pajama set that Jo picked out for me from Target cuz it’s comfortable as hell and it’s so cute. I’m about to get it in like every other color they have. It’s so comfortable,” Vee told her fans of the PJ set as she filmed from her bedroom in front of her floor-length mirror.

The navy blue PJ set’s top had spaghetti straps with white buttons and a white border at the plunging neckline, tastefully giving fans a peek at Vee’s décolletage. The matching bottoms were super short, showing off Vee’s toned legs and taut abs. The brunette beauty went makeup-free for the pre-bedtime share, her long locks worn down, and opted to forgo jewelry as well.

Vee Rivera and Kail Lowry prove that baby mamas don’t always have drama

Vee and Jo’s ex-Kail have formed a seemingly unlikely friendship, a vast difference from their first time appearing together on Teen Mom 2.

Not only do Jo’s baby mamas host a podcast together, but they’ve recently begun hanging out together outside of work, giving life to the meaning of their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.