Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera shows off her incredible figure in white bikini for boat day with husband Jo

Vee was a vision in white as she rocked a white bikini while partying with her husband Jo for a boat day with friends. Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera has a jaw-dropping figure and she showed it off in a stringy white bikini during a boat day with her husband, Jo Rivera.

Things are looking up these days for Vee and her husband Jo. The couple recently purchased a luxurious new home in Delaware, Vee runs her Latina-owned beauty brand, Vivid Belleza, co-hosts two podcasts, and also works as a licensed real estate agent in the state of Delaware.

Although Vee wasn’t a main cast member on Teen Mom 2, viewers came to know her as Jo’s wife. Jo first appeared on Teen Mom 2 alongside his first baby mama, Kail Lowry, with whom he shares their 12-year-old son, Isaac.

Vee and Kail didn’t always have a good relationship, but over the years, they’ve forged a unique friendship that has seen them team up to co-host a podcast together, Baby Mamas No Drama.

Enjoying her free time over the summer, Vee recently shared some fun footage from a weekend boat party alongside her husband Jo and a bevy of friends.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 30-year-old mom to Vivi shared video of herself enjoying a gorgeous, sunny day on the water among some of her favorite people.

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera sizzles in skimpy white bikini for boat day

Vee turned up the heat in a plunging white bikini with a pink cover-up. Dancing along to Beyonce’s song CUFF IT, Vee wowed her followers with her sensational physique.

Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

Vee’s white bikini tied in a semi-halter style around her neck and had two sets of strings that hugged her midsection, accentuating her curves and taut and toned abs. The matching bottoms rested below her belly button, giving her fans a glimpse of her stomach tattoo.

Get our Teen Mom newsletter!

Jo Rivera joins wife Vee for boat-day fun

The brunette beauty accessorized her bikini with a rose pink, button-down cover-up that she left open as it flowed in the sea breeze. She accessorized her look with a pair of mirrored aviator sunglasses, oversized hoop earrings, and an initial necklace that spelled out her name.

Jo joined his stunning wife for a few snaps, coming up behind her at once point to dance. Vee stuck out her tongue while Jo posed behind her, placing one hand on her hip as he looked at the camera while she recorded, both of them clearly enjoying their time together, sans kids.

Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

In another couple’s shot, Jo lifted Vee in his arms, showing off her shapely derriere as the song El Apagon by Bad Bunny played in the background.

Vee’s Instagram share proved that the former MTV star’s hard work has paid off and she is living her best life as she enjoys a hot girl summer.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter premieres on Tuesday, September 6 at 8/7c on MTV.