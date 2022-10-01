Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera shows off curves in purple bikini as she lounges poolside

Vee’s stunning figure took center stage as she lounged poolside for a relaxing weekend at a waterpark. Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera turned up the heat in a bikini during a day at the waterpark as she lounged poolside.

Vee, who recently turned 31, has an amazing figure and the Latina beauty isn’t afraid to show it off.

The former MTV star spent her Saturday at the DreamWorks water park in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with her kids and some other family members.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the brunette stunner shared some footage of herself relaxing as she sported a purple Fendi X Skims bikini by Bee Trendii.

Vee posed on her lounge chair with one arm raised above her head while she held her phone with the other hand. Her purple printed bikini included a scoop-neck top with hot pink straps and matching bottoms.

A printed beach towel covered one side of her lower half while one of her tattoos was visible on her abs — and speaking of abs, Vee showcased her taut tummy and enviable curves in the two-piece swimsuit.

Vee Rivera is a vision in purple bikini for waterpark day with the family

The Vivid Belleza owner showcased her flawless complexion, going makeup-free for the occasion, and wore her long hair parted in the middle and pulled half up.

Vee kept her pool day accessories minimal, opting for a pair of gold hoop earrings and showed off her fresh French manicure. She simply captioned her share with a plug for the bikini’s manufacturer, writing, “Suit @bee_trendii_ii” along with a purple and white heart emoji.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In another slide from her Stories, Vee shared a photo of some of the gang who joined her for the day, including her daughter Vivi, her stepson Isaac, and their cousins.

Vee’s relationship with her former Teen Mom 2 co-star and podcast co-host Kail Lowry

Vee and her husband Jo Rivera share their 6-year-old daughter Vivi, and they also co-parent his 12-year-old son Isaac, whom he shares with his ex, Kail Lowry, who also happens to be one of Vee’s co-workers.

Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

Kail and Vee co-host their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, which initially came as a surprise to their fans and critics. Kail’s early years on Teen Mom 2 portrayed a hostile relationship between herself and Vee.

However, they’ve been able to work through their differences and have become not only co-hosts and co-parents but friends as well.

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.