Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera looks stunning on her 31st birthday in low-cut crop top and skirt

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera wowed her fans on her 31st birthday, showing off her sense of style, beauty, and sensational figure.

Vee is a proud member of the “Virgo Gang” as she celebrates turning 31 today.

The former reality TV star-turned podcaster took to social media to announce that she’s “31 & ✨still that b***h✨,” adding hashtags that read #virgogang and #septemberbaby.

In her Instagram Reel, Vee showed off her outfit for the day, which included a plunging crop top with lyrics from the song La corriente by her favorite artist, Bad Bunny (featuring Tony Dize). The lyrics translate to, “A bad b***h girl from the ’90s.”

The always-on-trend Vee paired her top with a distressed denim jacket, which she wore off her shoulders and a flowy, red floral skirt with a high slit. The Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’ Podcast co-host also sported a pair of black combat boots and accessorized with a black purse with a chain strap.

Vee chose to go light on the jewelry, opting for two simple gold necklaces and pair of hoop earrings, wearing her brunette hair parted in the middle and flowing down her back.

The makeup enthusiast and founder of the Latina-owned beauty brand, Vivid Belleza (which means Vivid Beauty in English), applied some lip gloss as she posed in a parking lot, giving two peace signs to the camera as the song GATÚBELA by Karol G and Maldy played for the fun video.

Vee received plenty of love for her birthday post, with nearly 4,000 likes and plenty of Happy Birthday wishes in the comments section.

The wife of Jo Rivera was sure to thank her followers in the comments, telling them, “Thank you all sooo much ! 🥹💕.”

Vee’s time on Teen Mom 2, relationship with Kail Lowry

Teen Mom 2 fans know Vee from the now-defunct show as she starred alongside her husband, Jo, who joined the franchise in 2010 with his first baby mama, Kail Lowry.

Kail and Vee’s relationship didn’t exactly start off on the right foot, and the two struggled to get along and co-parent Kail and Jo’s son, Isaac. However, over the years, the ladies were able to mend their relationship and now share a unique bond.

Kail and Vee now co-host their podcast, Baby Mamas No Drama, and epitomize its name as they’ve learned to get past their differences and become co-parents, co-workers, and friends.

