Vee Rivera of Teen Mom 2 fame has a fantastic fashion sense and a figure to match.

The 31-year-old podcaster recently hit up the mall to engage in some retail therapy to pass the time.

When she got home, Vee shared her fashion finds with her 565,000 followers on Instagram, taking them along for a try-on.

Vee began by telling her fans and followers that she visited the store Windsor, where she snagged herself a couple of skirts, a silky blouse, and a dress.

The brunette beauty recorded herself from her bedroom as she tried on her new duds, detailing each of the pieces as she modeled them in front of her floor-length mirror.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Vee’s first outfit consisted of Windsor’s Slinky Knit-Wrap Front top in white, featuring a plunging neckline and a wrap-style bodice. She paired the top, which retails for $26.90 on Windsor’s website, with the brand’s Capture Hearts Mesh Miniskirt with a gorgeous, all-over blooming rose print, highlighting her trim waistline and curvaceous lower half. The skirt is currently on sale for $16.97 and normally retails for $24.90.

Teen Mom 2 alum Vee Rivera takes fans along for Windsor try-on haul

For her next outfit, Vee kept the silky blouse on, this time pairing it with Windsor’s Fiercely Chic Leopard Midiskirt, $28.90 on the site, in white with black patterning. Vee gave the skirt “kudos” for its thigh slit, which accentuated her shapely legs.

Vee’s third and final outfit consisted of a ribbed bodycon dress in a taupe color. “Love me like a nude, nice little dress. This is A-1. I love it,” she said of the It-Girl Status Midi Dress, which retails for $36.90 on Windsor’s website.

Although Vee no longer appears in the Teen Mom franchise, she still keeps her fans in the loop. She’s kept herself busy between raising her and her husband Jo Rivera’s daughter, Vivi, and focusing on her multi-faceted career.

Vee is a multi-talented career woman

Vee has parlayed her love of all things beauty and fashion into her brand, Vivid Belleza, which translates to Vivid Beauty in English. The Puerto Rican stunner started her brand after being asked frequently about her makeup tips and tricks. She wanted to provide simple products for everyday use.

“I wanted to start the brand to help the mom that just wants to look put together to run errands, the teenager who is in a rush to get to class, that woman that just got asked out on a date, ayyyy!” she says on her website. “Just anybody who is playing in makeup and just doesn’t want it to feel so overwhelming.”

Vee, full name Vetzabe, is also a licensed real estate agent in her home state of Delaware. She has also become a successful influencer since accruing a sizeable following on social media and currently co-hosts two podcasts, Baby Mamas No Drama and Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’ Podcast.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.