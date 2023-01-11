Vee poses for an Instagram selfie in November 2021. Pic credit: @veeautifyme/Instagram

Teen Mom 2 alum Vetzabe “Vee” Rivera has an impressive sense of style and a stunning figure to match, and she shared both with her fans for a “comfy girl winter” try-on.

Vee, 31, might be best known for her time on MTV, but she’s since made a name for herself as a podcaster as well as a fashionista and beauty connoisseur.

The wife to Kail Lowry’s ex, Jo Rivera, shared some winter outfit inspo with her hundreds of thousands of Instagram followers in a Reel where she tried on some of her favorite comfy winter looks.

Vee began her try-on from inside a bedroom, clad in a skintight black crop top and gray leggings. She transitioned into her first look, consisting of an army green-colored button-down shirt, which she wore open to reveal a white crop top with a ruffled hem and neckline. She paired her tops with black leggings and brown suede Nike athletic shoes for a fun and casual look.

For her next outfit, Vee modeled another cozy ensemble, sporting a cream-colored sweater with ribbing and a cowl neck. She added a black vest over her sweater and again opted for a pair of black leggings, swapping out her brown suede Nikes for a pair of taupe-colored ones.

Vee wore her dark hair in a half-up style and coordinated her look with oversized hoop earrings and a muted makeup palette, highlighting her defined brows and mahogany-hued lip color.

“All about the comfy vibes in my dunks 🙌🏼👟,” Vee captioned the video, asking her fans and followers, “What’s your vibe 1 or 2?!”

Vee is a podcaster, businesswoman, and beauty influencer

In addition to co-hosting her two podcasts, Baby Mamas No Drama and Vibin’ & Kinda Thrivin’, Vee also launched her beauty line, Vivid Belleza.

Vee’s brand offers makeup, such as lipsticks, lip glosses and oils, brow liner and gel, highlight palettes, and faux mink lashes. She also sells jewelry and headbands as well as hair claws and scrunchies. Customers can also snag her logo-emblazoned merch, including tote bags, t-shirts, hats, hoodies, tumblers, and flip flops, all reasonably priced from $15 to $38.

She felt inspired to launch Vivid Belleza after being asked regularly about her tips for applying simple makeup looks.

“I wanted to start the brand to help the mom that just wants to look put together to run errands, the teenager who is in a rush to get to class, that woman that just got asked out on a date, ayyyy!” she says on her site.

She also encourages her customers to “Wear that deep red lipstick or nude lip mamiiiii, rock that filled in brow. Do it how you want to. Be vivid, be confident. YOU DESERVE THIS!”

In addition to her podcasting work and her beauty line, Vee is also a licensed real estate agent in Delaware, where she lives with her husband, Jo, and their daughter, Vivi.

Teen Mom Family Reunion airs on Tuesdays at 8/7c on MTV.